Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have dropped below advisory criteria and the advisory has. been cancelled. Winds will increase again later tonight through. Monday and a new advisory will be issued shortly. _____
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...The National Weather Service in San Francisco CA has issued a. Flood Warning for the following rivers in California... Guadalupe River above Alamaden Expressway affecting Santa Clara. County. .The next in a series of strong storms will move into the area. tonight into Monday. Excessive...
Comments / 0