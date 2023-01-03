ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
US News and World Report

'What Ceasefire?': Shells Fly at Ukraine Front Despite Putin's Truce

NEAR KREMINNA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged artillery fire at the front line in Ukraine on Friday, even after Moscow said it had ordered its troops to stop shooting for a unilateral truce that was firmly rejected by Kyiv. President Vladimir Putin ordered the 36-hour ceasefire from midday...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Top Iranian Sunni Cleric Says Torture of Protesters Un-Islamic

DUBAI (Reuters) - A top dissident Iranian Sunni cleric on Friday denounced as un-Islamic Iran's alleged use of forced confessions to convict detained protesters, as weekly demonstrations continued in the county's southeast. Meanwhile, the authorities' crackdown following nationwide protests continued with arrests, including that of a celebrity chef and a...
US News and World Report

Netherlands Summons Iranian Ambassador Again Over Executions

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government will summon the Iranian ambassador to the Netherlands for the second time in a month to voice its deep concerns over the execution of demonstrators, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Saturday. "Appalled by the horrible executions of demonstrators in Iran. I will summon...
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy: Ukraine Holding Two Towns, Russians in New Attacks

(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces are repelling constant attacks on the town of Bakhmut in the eastern Donbas region and holding their positions in nearby Soledar in very difficult conditions, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday. "Bakhmut is holding on despite everything. And even though most of the town has been...
US News and World Report

Italy Rejects NGO Ship's Request for Closer Safe Port

MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian government has rejected a request from a ship run by Doctors Without Borders non-governmental organisation (NGO) to assign a safe port closer to the place where it rescued 73 migrants, an NGO official said on Sunday. Italy's interior ministry did not comment on the issue.
US News and World Report

Australia's Albanese to Visit Papua New Guinea to Strengthen Economic, Security Ties

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday he would travel to Papua New Guinea this week in a bid to boost bilateral ties and aid "friendship" in the Pacific region. Speaking to media in the city of Geelong, in Victoria state, Albanese said he would address...
US News and World Report

Pro-Bolsonaro Crowd Storms Brazil's Congress, Other Sites

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital on Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Thousands...
US News and World Report

Two Power Plants in Russian-Controlled E.Ukraine Damaged by Rockets - Local Officials

(Reuters) -Two thermal power plants in part of Ukraine's Donetsk region controlled by Russian forces were damaged in a rocket attack by the Ukrainian army, Moscow-installed officials and Russia's state TASS news agency said on Sunday. Initial information suggested that the plants in Zuhres and Novyi Svit had been hit...
US News and World Report

Benin Holds Parliamentary Election Set to Test Democracy

COTONOU (Reuters) - Voters in Benin went to the polls on Sunday for a parliamentary election seen as a test of democracy as opposition parties are back on the ballot after boycotting or being excluded from the most recent presidential and legislative votes. Benin's image as a bastion of democracy...
US News and World Report

UK PM Sunak Hopes for 'Constructive' Talks With Trade Union Leaders

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was hoping for constructive talks with trade union leaders next week, as thousands of workers in industries from rail to healthcare take strike action in disputes over pay. "We want to have a grown up, honest conversation with all...
US News and World Report

Police in Armenia Detain 65 Protesters Near Russian Military Base - Ifax

(Reuters) - Police in Armenia on Sunday detained 65 protesters near a Russian military base demanding Moscow intervene to dismantle what they say is a crippling blockade by Azerbaijan of an ethnic Armenian enclave, Russia's Interfax news agency reported. It said around 200 protesters, gathered outside the base in the...
US News and World Report

Venezuelan President Names New Head of PDVSA, Foreign Minister

CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday named Pedro Rafael Tellechea as the new head of state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and said Yvan Gil Pinto would become the new foreign minister. Venezuela's oil exports last year declined due to infrastructure outages, U.S. sanctions and rising competition...
US News and World Report

Road Traffic Accident in Eastern China Kills 19

BEIJING (Reuters) - Nineteen people died and 20 were injured in eastern China after a truck ran through a funeral procession early Sunday, according to Chinese media reports. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. local time (5 p.m. GMT) in Nanchang County in eastern China's Jiangxi province on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV said, adding that the injured had been sent to hospital and an investigation was under way.
US News and World Report

Bosnian Serb Leader Awards Russian President Putin Medal in Absentia

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin was awarded in absentia by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik on Sunday, during a ceremony marking the Bosnian autonomous Serb Republic's national holiday. Putin was awarded the medal for the "particular patriotic care and love towards Republika Srpska" and merits in...
US News and World Report

German Economy Minister: Can't Rule Out Deliveries of Leopard Tanks to Ukraine

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany cannot rule out the delivery of Leopard tanks, heavier fighting vehicles than the Marders, to support Ukrainian militry forces in the future, the country's economy minister told German broadcaster ARD. "Of course it can't be ruled out," Robert Habeck said. His comments come two days after...
US News and World Report

No Sign of Casualties After Russia Claims Revenge Attack on Ukrainian Soldiers

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (Reuters) -A Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk missed its targets and there were no obvious signs of casualties, a Reuters reporter said on Sunday, after Moscow claimed the strike killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers. A Reuters team visited two college dormitories that Moscow said had...

