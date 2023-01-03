ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Beijing threatens to respond against virus measures

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KUE2E_0k1hdhES00

BEIJING — (AP) — Beijing is blasting testing requirements on passengers from China and threatening countermeasures against countries involved based on reciprocity.

“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing Tuesday.

“We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the COVID measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Amid unrest, Iran's hardliners turn their anger to France

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iranian hardliners on Sunday burned French flags outside the French embassy in Tehran, protesting cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that lampoon Iran's ruling clerics. The caricatures were published at a time of persistent anti-government protests in Iran,...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Biden inspects busy port of entry along US-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden inspected a busy port of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
EL PASO, TX
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Aid chief: Taliban decrees against women paralyzing NGO work

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The Taliban’s “internal debates and extreme decrees” are paralyzing humanitarian work in Afghanistan, the head of a major aid agency told The Associated Press on Sunday, after he arrived on a week-long trip to talk to Taliban leaders about reversing a ban on women working for national and international non-governmental groups.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Pro-Bolsonaro crowd storms Brazil's Congress, other sites

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital on Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Biden walks stretch of US-Mexico border, amid GOP criticism

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
EL PASO, TX
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Serbia says KFOR rejected its forces' return to Kosovo

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo have rejected a demand from Serbia that its security forces be allowed to return to the breakaway province amid ongoing tensions, Serbia's president said Sunday. The KFOR peacekeepers, who deployed in Kosovo in 1999 after the NATO alliance's bombing...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

France's Macron opens up about love to autistic interviewers

LE PECQ, France — (AP) — The question for France's president about his teenage romance with a teacher at his high school was so close to the bone, so eye-popping in a country where politicians largely keep their private lives to themselves, that the interviewer couldn't quite rustle up the courage to ask it.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
220K+
Followers
151K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy