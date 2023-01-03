Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
indherald.com
Officer, civilian injured in Oneida collision
ONEIDA | Two people were injured in an accident here Friday evening that involved a Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputy responding to a call and a private vehicle. None of the injuries were said to be life-threatening, but one of the occupants of the private vehicle — retired educator and coach Ted Williams — was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
indherald.com
Day Planner: Weekend Edition
It’ll be a nice — if cool — start to the weekend, but for the most part the weekend weather will consist of rain. Saturday won’t be a total rainout, with only a 40% chance of showers, but rain showers will become much more widespread on Sunday. Total rainfall this weekend will likely be in the neighborhood of half an inch to three quarters of an inch.
indherald.com
MBB: Oneida 63, Wartburg 27
ONEIDA (63): M. Keeton 21, Gr. Keeton 12, Brawner 7, Huling 5, Spradlin 4, Bell 4, Morland 2, Limburg 2, Privett 2, Gilbert 2, Ga. Keeton 2. WARTBURG (27): Wilson 9, Blalock 6, Crouch 4, Goode 3, Swint 2, Robinson 1, Francis 1, Potter 1. The post MBB: Oneida 63,...
indherald.com
Oneida rolls to dominating win over Wartburg
WARTBURG | Oneida out-scored Wartburg 40-9 in the second and third quarters here Friday, paving the way to a 63-27 district win over the Bulldogs to resume play after the Christmas break. Oneida, which saw its return to play delayed by Morgan County Schools’ decision to cancel games earlier in...
