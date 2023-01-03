Read full article on original website
Jena gives impetus to new ’centre of gravity’ for chemistry
The "Center for the Transformation of Chemistry" (CTC), which in autumn 2022 was one of two winners of the competition "Knowledge creates perspectives for the region!" organised by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research of the Free State of Saxony and the State of Saxony-Anhalt, is now getting down to work in the city of Delitzsch, Saxony. Chemistry Professor Ulrich S. Schubert of Friedrich Schiller University Jena has played a key role in this success, and in enabling the first steps now being taken by the new research centre. He sees the CTC as a new "centre of gravity" that will provide global impetus and will hugely benefit the science and business site that is "Central Germany" (Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia).
Riddle solved: Why was Roman concrete so durable?
An unexpected ancient manufacturing strategy may hold the key to designing concrete that lasts for millennia. The ancient Romans were masters of engineering, constructing vast networks of roads, aqueducts, ports, and massive buildings, whose remains have survived for two millennia. Many of these structures were built with concrete: Rome’s famed Pantheon, which has the world’s largest unreinforced concrete dome and was dedicated in A.D. 128, is still intact, and some ancient Roman aqueducts still deliver water to Rome today. Meanwhile, many modern concrete structures have crumbled after a few decades.
Using machine learning to forecast amine emissions
Scientists at EPFL and Heriot-Watt University have developed a machine learning approach to accurately predict potentially harmful amine emissions from carbon-capturing plants. Global warming is partly due to the vast amount of carbon dioxide that we release, mostly from power generation and industrial processes, such as making steel and cement....
Unpacking the ’black box’ to build better AI models
Stefanie Jegelka seeks to understand how machine-learning models behave, to help researchers build more robust models for applications in biology, computer vision, optimization, and more. When deep learning models are deployed in the real world, perhaps to detect financial fraud from credit card activity or identify cancer in medical images,...
