Delaware County Hosts Jan. 14 Public Meeting on New County Park
This rare 213-acre open space in Marple is Delaware County's newest park. An open house is taking place Saturday, Jan. 14, so the entire Delaware County community can offer ideas and feedback about the Master Plan for the new county park in Marple Township at the former Don Guanella School site near Reed and Sproul roads.
Delaware County Hopes to Move Properties From Blight to Prosperity
Blighted and abandoned properties in Delaware County could be transformed in 2023 into affordable housing, commercial development, and green space, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. The Delaware County Redevelopment Authority is voting on policies and procedures early in the new year for a new land bank. A land bank is...
60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County
The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Restaurant growth is seen with at least five dozen restaurant projects in the region for 2023, two of...
Delaware County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
CCRES Helps Foundation in Annual Chester Toy Drive
Volunteers participated in the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation 13th annual Christmas Spectacular toy drive. They are (from left) Joe Vaillancourt, Kara Davison, and Alyssa McKenzie. CCRES in Downingtown recently donated toys and volunteered its’ time to help in the toy drive of the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation, a...
Peace Corps Volunteer From Ridley Park Back in Service
The COVID-19 pandemic put an abrupt halt to Peace Corps work in more than 60 countries when the organization evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from overseas back in March 2020. Now Angel Padilla of Ridley Park is among the first volunteers to return to overseas service, writes Peg DeGrassa for the...
DELCO Careers: CCRES
You can make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults...
Hotel Revenue, Construction Both on the Rise in Region
Inflation has helped hotel revenues return to pre-pandemic 2019 levels with new hotel construction on the rise to meet demand, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. That includes plans by Neumann University in Aston to build an on-campus hotel to diversify the school’s income. The possibility of a...
Testa’s in Havertown, a ‘Delco Institution’ Closes After 40 Years
Janis and Lou Testa holding a sign about their closing outside their Brookline Blvd. bakery. After 40 years, a Havertown icon, Testa’s Bakery, closed its doors Dec. 31, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. “Testa’s has been a part of our family celebrations for as long as I...
West Chester’s IT Edge Places Focus on Aiding Accountant Firms In January
With all of the New Year celebrations and festivities come and gone, now is the time of year when people set various goals for themselves. With these resolutions being set, certain organizations see a large uptick in business over the first few weeks of the new year. Common resolutions usually...
Copy of Chester County Leadership: Phil Closius, Dean, Wilmington University School of Law
Phil Closius, dean of the Wilmington University School of Law, spent his childhood in two very different environments – New York City and the suburbs of Kansas City – but appreciated both. He had two dreams that remained constant since he was in second grade: to go to the University of Notre Dame and to become a lawyer.
Plastic Bags Now Banned From Media, Haverford
The new year brought with it a plastic bag ban in Haverford Township and Media Borough, reports 6abc staff. That means shopping in both communities will require bringing your own reusable bags or paying extra for a paper bag at checkout. “I remembered to bring my bag today, I didn’t...
Malvern Bank Home of the Week: Charming Cape Cod in Wayne
A charming Cape Cod home on beautiful 0.81 acres with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Wayne. Situated in the award-winning Radnor School District, this well-kept home has a flexible floor plan that is ideal for entertaining.
WCU’s Incomparable Golden Rams Marching Band Selected to Perform in the 2024 Rose Parade
The West Chester University “Incomparable” Golden Rams Marching Band will again represent West Chester University and the greater Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on the international stage when they become the first marching band within the PASSHE system to march in the iconic 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. An annual tradition for more than 130 years, the Rose Parade has a television viewership of over 25 million people and a live attendance of about 700,000.
Be an Ice Sculpture Sponsor for Media’s First-Ever Ice on State
The Media Business Authority (MBA) is inviting companies, organizations, and individuals to sponsor an ice sculpture for its’ first-ever ICE ON STATE in Media Borough taking place Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15. The event will bring shoppers and diners to downtown Media during a time that is...
2017 Investment Analyst: ‘Wawa a Small-Scale Cult in Philadelphia Area’
Even in a conversation about one of investors’ favorite convenience store chains, Wawa steals the show. Prompted by disappointing third-quarter profits from Midwest C-store franchise Casey’s General Stores, Bill Barker of Motley Fool Funds quickly steered the show to Wawa, the “Casey’s General of the Mid-Atlantic,” during a Market Foolery episode by Chris Hill on Madison.com.
In 2018, 3 Delco ‘Angels on Earth’ Kept Girl’s Wish Alive
Three Delaware County men helped keep alive a wish made by a little girl who wanted to cheer up hospitalized children, writes Rose Quinn for the Delaware County News Network. Ridley Township Detective Gerard Scanlan Jr., Jeff Tyler of Tyler Transport Solutions in Chester Heights, and Dan Emmerson of Ridley Township continued the legacy of five-year-old Jillian Paige Massey. She died after a hard-fought battle against cancer.
Aunt Mary Pat’s Doing a Farewell Tour, Ending Live Shows
The personification of Delaware County, Aunt Mary Pat, is stepping down from live performances, the character’s creator, Troy Hendrickson, announced. The comedic character, created in 2018 as a loving tribute to the Eagles and Hendrickson’s mother, has generated a huge following over the years, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
Founded During Pandemic, Philadelphia Apiary Puts Focus on Mental Health, Mindfulness
Founded by Amelia Mraz and Natasha Pham during the pandemic, Half Mad Honey, a Navy Yard-based apiary, puts focus on mental health and mindfulness, writes Laura Swartz for the Philadelphia Magazine. The name they chose for their business is a deliberate nod to Mad Pride, a movement that advocates for...
Outdoor Recreation Now Comes With Solar Charging Stations
Now you can enjoy the outdoors and not worry about a dead smartphone or tablet battery, thanks to solar charging stations. With solar charging stations at outdoor benches and poles, people can stay connected through an environmentally friendly, self-contained power system. General Recreation in Newtown Square offers a variety of...
