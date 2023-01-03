Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Lucky residents to receive $12,000 in guaranteed income pilot programBeth TorresAlexandria, VA
bestattractions.org
Delightful Things to Do in Columbia, Maryland
There are many things to do in Columbia, Maryland. You can check out the various parks and recreation centers or visit local restaurants. If you’re looking to plan a weekend out with friends, there are plenty of events and activities to choose from. The city of Columbia, Maryland, offers...
WTOP
More Fairfax Co. high schools apologize for not sending merit commendations
Parents at two Fairfax County, Virginia, high schools received an upsetting surprise in their inboxes over the weekend. Langley High School Principal Kim Greer sent out an email Friday night to congratulate students who were awarded commendations in the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, as first reported by the Fairfax County Times.
visithowardcounty.com
Things to Do This January in Howard County, MD
Venture out in the new year to try something new with a visit to Howard County! Plan a cozy winter getaway that inspires relaxation with local art shows and entertaining musicals. Find motivation to stick with those resolutions with invigorating activities in the crisp air of the calm outdoors. You don’t have to travel far to find fun indoor activities for children, and the whole family can enjoy the thriving culinary scene with Howard County Restaurant Weeks.
mymcmedia.org
State Del. Korman Chosen Majority Leader of House
Delegate Marc Korman, D-District 16, is the new majority leader of the House of Delegates in Annapolis. He succeeds Eric Luedtke, who resigned as delegate to work in the Governor-Elect Wes Moore administration. Korman of Bethesda was first elected in 2014 and was chosen in 2018 to lead the Montgomery...
WTOP
Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school
On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new home of Bard High School Early College. Since it opened in August 2019, students at the school have gone to class in a temporary facility in the Benning Heights neighborhood. The new location of the school is 15 minutes way on Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights in what was once the Malcom X Opportunity Center.
Sears about to close final Maryland store
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
WTOP
Middle-school recess: How’s it going in Fairfax Co.?
Minutes after 11 a.m. Friday, dozens of students at Whitman Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, sprinted out of the cafeteria. Greeting assistant principal Matthew Johnson on the way, some students sprinted toward an empty field and organized a game of two-hand-touch football. On the far side of the field, a handful of students started a game of soccer. Others played with glitter, watched the sporting events in front of them or leaned against the fence and started talking to friends.
Major Texas doughnut chain opens first Maryland store in Anne Arundel County
A major Texas-based doughnut chain has just opened its first restaurant in Odenton, Anne Arundel County, and has big plans to open more shops throughout Maryland.
Political notes: Maryland’s newest senator, plus an environmental confab on the Eastern Shore
A Senate term that will last all of seven days. The post Political notes: Maryland’s newest senator, plus an environmental confab on the Eastern Shore appeared first on Maryland Matters.
baltimorefishbowl.com
‘I have lost confidence’: Mayor Scott asks BOPA board to “remove” CEO Donna Drew Sawyer, promises MLK parade in 2024
Mayor Brandon Scott has lost confidence in the CEO of Baltimore’s Office of Promotion and the Arts and wants her out by January 15. Scott sent a letter on Friday to Brian Lyles, president of the independent organization that serves as Baltimore’s official arts council, events producer and film office, calling for its board to “remove” Donna Drew Sawyer, its CEO since 2018.
wypr.org
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is law, but what does that mean for the average student?
Editor's Note: Please click on the audio above to listen. It’s been years in the works. Countless hours of meetings. Days worth of impassioned testimony. Late night community listening sessions. Thousands of people using their voices to all ask for one plan, one path forward. Everyone in the room...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore squeegee plan takes effect Tuesday, collaborative members anticipate immediate results
The mayor's initiative to get squeegee workers off Baltimore streets begins Tuesday morning with a comprehensive plan that provides job training and wraparound support services. Officials billed the plan as a work in progress, but members of the Mayor's Squeegee Collaborative said they anticipate immediate results. | PDF: Read the...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimoreans criticize cancellation of MLK parade; BOPA blames mayor’s office
Editor’s note: This article has been updated with a statement from the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts. Baltimore residents are criticizing the cancellation of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. U. S. Congressman Kweisi Mfume, whose district includes the parade route, issued a statement...
Bay Net
Calvert County to Host Free Paper Shredding Events
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host free paper shredding events for county residents and businesses. Shredding documents helps prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive information. The following shred events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,...
'Mega Millions' Players In Virginia, Maryland Holding On To Uncashed $1M Tickets
The DMV proved to be the place to play “Mega Millions” as two winning $1 million tickets are burning a hole in lottery players’ pockets in Virginia and Maryland to kick off the new year.There was no grand prize-winning $785 million jackpot winner on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but one winning seven-figure “Me…
Maryland artist chosen to create U.S. Capitol statue of teen who fought segregation
Steven Weitzman will sculpt the bronze statue of Barbara Rose Johns, a 16-year-old who led protests against school segregation in Virginia. It will replace a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Builder
Walton Global Sells 80 Acres Outside Washington, D.C., to D.R. Horton
Real estate investment and land asset management company Walton Global sold 80 acres in Prince George’s County, Maryland, to D.R. Horton. The land will be used for D.R. Horton’s Spring Hills master plan community, according to Walton. “This has been a highly anticipated initial phase of Spring Hills,...
WTOP
Loudoun Co. schools expect ‘significant’ changes after special grand jury report
The school board in Loudoun County, Virginia, expects to make “significant policy changes” in the aftermath of a special grand jury report that criticized its handling of two sexual assaults by the same student in 2021, Chair Ian Serotkin said. The county also plans to hire a firm...
When Residents East Of The Anacostia River Lost A Grocery Store, A Truck Selling Groceries Pulled Up
After Good Food Markets stopped vending groceries last November, the closest store where residents living in D.C.’s Bellevue neighborhood could get fresh produce and canned goods was over a twenty minute walk away in Maryland. Bellevue is home to several thousand people who live more than half a mile...
Nottingham MD
Maryland town ranked among best places in U.S. to find a job
BALTIMORE, MD—With the unemployment rate at 3.7 percent and employers planning to hire 15 percent more new graduates from the Class of 2023 than they did from the Class of 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best Places to Find a Job. One Maryland town made the list.
