Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
An exclusive Division III slate awaits Panthers
FERRUM—Ferrum College’s football team opens in 2023 season with a trip to Ohio and faces an exclusive NCAA Division III schedule which was not the case during the Panthers’ 1-9 finish a year ago. Last year, Ferrum opened against Division II the University of Virginia’s College at...
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for January 6
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. Gerald F. Thomas Gerald F. Thomas, a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars and longtime resident of Smith Mountain Lake, passed away on Novem…
Northside's Pope claims 600th career win by 31 points
Bill Pope has had a plethora of accomplishments during his illustrious career as head coach of the Northside boys basketball team. On Wednesday night, he added another. Pope got his 600th career victory. The visiting Vikings beat Salem 75-44 to improve to 9-0 on the season. Pope has been the...
Eagles suffer third straight loss
LYNCHBURG—E.C. Glass rallied from an 11-point deficit after the first quarter Tuesday for a 70-59 non-district boys varsity basketball victory over Franklin County. The Eagles (7-4), who suffered their third straight loss, led 21-10 after the opening frame, but a 24-7 second-stanza surge by the Hilltoppers (7-1) changed the course of the contest and produced a 34-28 Glass’ lead at intermission.
