McLeod Health establishes forensic nurse training program to serve the Pee Dee
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time, victims of sexual assault in the Pee Dee have access to specialized trauma care without having to leave the region. McLeod Health has established a Forensic Nurse Training Program to serve adult and children who are victims of sexual assault crimes.
Looking to shed weight for good this year? Grand Strand group offers support
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Many of you may be trying to get a bit healthier in 2023. If you're always looking to lose weight this time of year, but can't keep it off, there's a local group who can help. Overeaters Anonymous of the Grand Strand has weekly...
Department of Labor fines SC restaurant group for breaking child labor laws
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A restaurant group in South Carolina was fined thousands of dollars following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor that revealed illegal practices involving underaged employees at several fast food restaurants in the state. Newberry Restaurant Group, which operates 14 Arby's locations in...
Off-duty NC officer charged with murder after shooting during domestic dispute
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WSOC/CNN NEWSOURCE) — An off-duty police officer in North Carolina is facing a first-degree murder charge. According to a press release he was involved in a domestic dispute Sunday morning and was found at the scene stabbed multiple times. Police said he had fired his service...
SC Public Service Commission hears customer opinions on Duke Energy rate hike request
WPDE — The South Carolina Public Service Commission is hearing from Duke Energy customers as it relates to the request for a rate increase. Duke Energy filed the application to increase its rates by 14.4% with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina in September of 2022. The average...
Openly transgender inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday, first in US
MISSOURI (KRCG) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced he will not stop the execution of transgender inmate Amber McLaughlin. McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of Missouri law," said Parson in a press release. "McLaughlin stalked, raped, and murdered Ms. Guenther. McLaughlin is a violent criminal. Ms. Guenther's family and loved ones deserve peace. The State of Missouri will carry out McLaughlin’s sentence according to the Court's order and deliver justice."
Medical marijuana bills pre-filed in SC House
WPDE — Two bills pre-filed in the South Carolina House for the 2023 legislative session would legalize medical marijuana despite ongoing federal cannabis prohibition. One pre-filed, the Put Patients First Act, would authorize patients to use medical marijuana with exceptions. It would also allow for the opening of dispensaries across the state.
Used car prices decrease but not quickly enough to lower SC car taxes in 2023
Taxpayers in South Carolina have a better idea of how much they could expect to pay on property and vehicle taxes this year but it might be another year before inflation impacts completely disappear. NEW: Ground crew worker killed at Alabama airport 'ingested' into engine: NTSB. In South Carolina, the...
High prices, demand & interest: SC home buyers face new challenges in 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The new year is bringing new challenges for home buyers across the nation as interest rates soar, and buying power stays the same. Right now, prospective Myrtle Beach home buyers are facing a double-edged sword, high prices and high demand. Coastal Carolina Association of...
