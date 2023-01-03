Read full article on original website
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Water main break under investigation in Cherokee County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A water main break is under investigation in Cherokee County on Saturday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a stretch of “Bells Ferry Road between North Victoria Road and the Little River Marina is completely shut down due to a water main break causing the roadway shoulder to collapse.”
3 Cobb facilities, including senior centers damaged after pipes burst during Christmas weekend
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Record temperatures during the Christmas weekend caused pipes to burst inside of homes, schools and businesses across Georgia. The property maintenance manager for Cobb County says three out of 115 county facilities experienced some damage after pipes burst. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Traffic will be ‘paced’ on I-285 in Sandy Springs as crews work to replace poles
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sandy Springs police officials have issued a notice to commuters as crews are set to begin work to replace poles near North Parkway and I-285 on Saturday morning. According to officials, crews will begin transferring wire from an old pole on the north...
Atlanta residents with unpaid, overdue water bills to have water shut off by city
ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta will soon start to shut off customers' water in the coming weeks if your account is well overdue. It’s happening as the city faces more than $1 million worth of unpaid bills. However, the shutoffs won’t happen all at once. “A...
Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT: Rain Today, Heaviest NW Georgia; Dry Monday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Cloudy skies, temperatures in the upper 50′s and rain moves in today. Heaviest rain in NW Georgia, showers moving in to Atlanta this afternoon and evening.
accesswdun.com
Four hospitalized in multi-car Lumpkin Co. crash
Charges are pending against the driver responsible for a three-vehicle crash in Lumpkin County that hospitalized four people on Friday. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Dahlonega resident Jennifer Boyett, 37, was the at-fault driver in the accident, which happened on Long Branch Road. Boyett's SUV was southbound when...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Death investigation underway outside DeKalb County hotel
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway outside of a DeKalb County hotel. It’s happening outside the Haven Hotel on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Atlanta News First is working to get more information from investigators and will provide updates as we learn more.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Hwy 11 shut down just before Barrow County line due to a crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 5, 2023) At 5:20 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League confirmed that Highway 11 is shut down just before the Barrow County Line due to a traffic crash. One minor injury is reported. Avoid the area. More details to follow when available.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two people dead after head-on collision on Hugh Howell Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are dead after a head-on collision on Hugh Howell Road Jan. 7. DeKalb police responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:26 p.m. and found two vehicles that had hit head-on. The drivers were both taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died of their injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car. It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night...
Coweta County neighborhoods cleaning up over 30 trees damaged in EF-0 tornado
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says a line of severe thunderstorms Tuesday night blew down at least 30 trees. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan reported live from Sullivan Road for WSB Tonight where some of the damage was located. “My back door started slamming...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on I-285 North in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes are back open along a portion of I-285 North in DeKalb County after a fatal overnight crash. Authorities responded to I-285 north near the Indian Creek Marta Station exit around 2 a.m. after reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New push to ban gas stations and drive-thrus along Atlanta’s 22-mile Beltline
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a new legislative effort underway to keep cars away from the Beltline to make it safer for pedestrians. Crossing Cascade Ave. at Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. in Southwest Atlanta can be a challenge. “You really have to watch yourself when walking across...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Serious crash involving school bus in Gwinnett County cleared
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials say that a serious crash involving a school bus in Gwinnett County has been cleared. The investigation continues. The Gwinnett Police Department says to avoid Hamilton Mill Road at Bart Johnson Road Friday morning as they investigate a serious injury crash. The crash...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Stone Mountain
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A felony rape suspect is under arrest following a five-hour-long standoff with a SWAT team in Stone Mountain. Cleon Duke was wanted for a felony rape in Lithonia in May 2021. He barricaded himself inside a residence on To Lani Drive Jan. 6. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office worked with a county SWAT team during the standoff.
DeKalb Burger King fails health inspection with 56 after inspectors find dead roach, outdated food
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A DeKalb County Burger King failed a health inspection for things like outdated food and a dead roach. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited Burger King on North Druid Hills Road this week, where they failed their most recent inspection with a score of 56.
atlantanewsfirst.com
70-year-old dies after being hit by car on I-75 south in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials say a 70-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on I-75 south near Pryor Road and I-85 south on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the area of I-75 south near I-85 south around 7:28 a.m. According to officials,...
Perimeter mall shooting sends 2 to hospital after shoppers hid in stores to escape ‘shootout in food court’ near Atlanta
AT least two people, including the suspect, have been hospitalized after a shooting at an Atlanta mall. Shoppers caught in the chaos fled to safety at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Georgia, following the shooting incident in the middle of a busy food court, shocking video footage reveals. Dunwoody police combed...
Cops: 2 dead in head-on collision in DeKalb
Two people died in a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
