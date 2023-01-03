Read full article on original website
Related
Police chief answers questions after he says 6-year-old shot teacher at school
A 6-year-old boy is in police custody after he shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, Friday afternoon, Police Chief Steve Drew said in a news conference.
Family Seeks Justice Weeks After Missing Va. Teen Was Found Dismembered, Buried in Shallow Grave
Cion Carroll's brutal murder remains unsolved The family of a 17-year-old boy whose dismembered body was found 10 days after his mother reported him missing last month is pleading for answers. After Cion Carroll's remains were found in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County on Nov. 12, investigators still haven't announced a suspect or made an arrest. "I just can't figure out why they've had no suspects, and they haven't reached out to give us an update," Cion's grandfather Junius Carter told TV station WWBT on Friday. "We...
KVIA
6-year-old in custody after shooting teacher in Virginia, police chief says
A 6-year-old boy is in police custody after he shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, Friday afternoon, Police Chief Steve Drew said in a news conference. “The individual is a 6-year-old student. He is right now in police custody,” Drew said. “We have been in...
WTOP
Man charged with killing 3-year-old girl, shooting 4 teens in Va. was wanted on DC warrant
A man who is facing charges in the death of a 3-year-old girl and shooting four teenagers, including his girlfriend, in their Prince William County, Virginia, home was wanted on an outstanding warrant in D.C. Kenyatta Oglesby, 20, was arrested Wednesday shortly after a 911 caller described him and shared...
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old identified, parents demand action
A following an incident where a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in Newport News, Virginia on Friday, parents are calling on the school district to enact stricter rules to keep students safe.
Teen Found Set On Fire Next To Her Car
Jessica ChambersPhoto by(Jeff Truesdell/People) One day in December — 8 years ago — a family would be faced with a tragedy. On December 6, 2014, 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was found burning after being set on fire. She was found next to her vehicle which was also set ablaze. Someone had poured a highly flammable liquid up her nose, down her throat, and all over her body. The horrifying ordeal occurred at around 8:10 pm that night.
Couple found dead alongside three surviving children after outback search
After police launched a public appeal to find them, the deceased couple and their three kids, all under five-years-old, were found sometime after midday on Tuesday.
Former Police Lieutenant Sentenced to 79 Years In Prison for Murdering Ex-Wife, Attacking Her Boyfriend While Kids Were in Home
A former police lieutenant received a virtual life sentence for gunning down his ex-wife and trying to kill her new boyfriend. John Formisano, 52, must spend 79 years in prison for charges including first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. He was...
8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol
A friend of the victim's told local outlets that she was with him during the attack and that he tried to defend her After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man...
BET
Pastor Robbed Of $1M Worth Of Jewelry During Church Service Arrested On Charges Of Fraud
Lamor Whitehead went viral when he was robbed of more than $1 million worth of jewelry during a July 2022 live-streamed church service. He has now been arrested on federal financial fraud charges. According to The New York Times, on Monday (Dec. 19), Whitehead was charged with fraud, extortion and...
Cops criticized for evicting man from his cave home of 3 years
A person found living in an underground hole has been removed following reports of unlawful activity. In the United Kingdom, the unhoused man’s eviction from his unusual cave-like dwelling just before Christmas has become a viral news story. Authorities in Suffolk county took action — during the holidays, no less — to vacate the forest goer from his home in a woodland off a major road in England. The man, who has not been named by local media, had reportedly fashioned a tent at the bottom of set of dug-out steps, leading into the ground, since February 2019. Law enforcement suspected the man...
Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?
A female roommate didn't call 911 after encountering Bryan Kohberger in a mask allegedly fleeing the Idaho murder scene because she likely froze from fear, experts said.
Man jailed for killing sister, 15, in ‘extremely unusual and sad’ Welsh case
Matthew Selby, who is autistic, pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility
8 teenage girls who met through social media have been accused of stabbing a man to death in a 'swarming' attack in Toronto, police said
Police have not yet given a motive for the killing of the 59-year-old, but said that the suspects swarmed the victim in downtown Toronto.
First responder left traumatised after she ran to horror crash scene involving five kids where she held a toddler’s hand and prayed she wouldn’t die
A first responder was left traumatised after rushing to a horror crash scene involving five kids, including a two-year-old toddler whose hand she held and prayed for her life before ambulances arrived. The four-vehicle collision occurred at around 9.45pm on December 11 at the Alexander Drive and Beach Road intersection...
Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool
Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
Mother whose husky mauled her baby to death faces jail
A mother is facing jail after she admitted being in charge of a dangerous husky that mauled her three-month-old baby to death.Karen Alcock, 41, faced a judge at Lincoln Crown Court following the death of her daughter Kyra Leanne King.She was charged with being the owner, or in charge of a dog that was out of control causing injury resulting in death.Alcock today (December 23) pleaded guilty while Kyra’s father Vince King, 54, denied the charge.Kyra was treated by emergency services late at night on March 6 at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.She was pronounced dead at the...
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Christmas tragedy as toddler found dead hours after being sent home from hospital
The heartbroken parents of a 22-month-old toddler have told how they found her dead - just hours after she was sent home from hospital.Little Hailey Thompson was diagnosed with a virus on 18 December, and her family were told to keep giving her fluids and paracetamol.But early the next day, her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, found her unresponsive in her bedroom.Kris carried out CPR before a paramedic took over and the tot was rushed to Wigan Infirmary - where she tragically died despite the best efforts of medics.Now an investigation has been launched after her...
Comments / 0