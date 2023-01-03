ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Seeks Justice Weeks After Missing Va. Teen Was Found Dismembered, Buried in Shallow Grave

Cion Carroll's brutal murder remains unsolved The family of a 17-year-old boy whose dismembered body was found 10 days after his mother reported him missing last month is pleading for answers. After Cion Carroll's remains were found in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County on Nov. 12, investigators still haven't announced a suspect or made an arrest. "I just can't figure out why they've had no suspects, and they haven't reached out to give us an update," Cion's grandfather Junius Carter told TV station WWBT on Friday. "We...
LUNENBURG COUNTY, VA
Still Unsolved

Teen Found Set On Fire Next To Her Car

Jessica ChambersPhoto by(Jeff Truesdell/People) One day in December — 8 years ago — a family would be faced with a tragedy. On December 6, 2014, 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was found burning after being set on fire. She was found next to her vehicle which was also set ablaze. Someone had poured a highly flammable liquid up her nose, down her throat, and all over her body. The horrifying ordeal occurred at around 8:10 pm that night.
COURTLAND, MS
People

8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol

A friend of the victim's told local outlets that she was with him during the attack and that he tried to defend her After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man...
New York Post

Cops criticized for evicting man from his cave home of 3 years

A person found living in an underground hole has been removed following reports of unlawful activity.  In the United Kingdom, the unhoused man’s eviction from his unusual cave-like dwelling just before Christmas has become a viral news story. Authorities in Suffolk county took action — during the holidays, no less — to vacate the forest goer from his home in a woodland off a major road in England. The man, who has not been named by local media, had reportedly fashioned a tent at the bottom of set of dug-out steps, leading into the ground, since February 2019.  Law enforcement suspected the man...
Daily Mail

First responder left traumatised after she ran to horror crash scene involving five kids where she held a toddler’s hand and prayed she wouldn’t die

A first responder was left traumatised after rushing to a horror crash scene involving five kids, including a two-year-old toddler whose hand she held and prayed for her life before ambulances arrived. The four-vehicle collision occurred at around 9.45pm on December 11 at the Alexander Drive and Beach Road intersection...
TheDailyBeast

Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool

Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
The Independent

Mother whose husky mauled her baby to death faces jail

A mother is facing jail after she admitted being in charge of a dangerous husky that mauled her three-month-old baby to death.Karen Alcock, 41, faced a judge at Lincoln Crown Court following the death of her daughter Kyra Leanne King.She was charged with being the owner, or in charge of a dog that was out of control causing injury resulting in death.Alcock today (December 23) pleaded guilty while Kyra’s father Vince King, 54, denied the charge.Kyra was treated by emergency services late at night on March 6 at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.She was pronounced dead at the...
Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Independent

Christmas tragedy as toddler found dead hours after being sent home from hospital

The heartbroken parents of a 22-month-old toddler have told how they found her dead - just hours after she was sent home from hospital.Little Hailey Thompson was diagnosed with a virus on 18 December, and her family were told to keep giving her fluids and paracetamol.But early the next day, her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, found her unresponsive in her bedroom.Kris carried out CPR before a paramedic took over and the tot was rushed to Wigan Infirmary - where she tragically died despite the best efforts of medics.Now an investigation has been launched after her...

