The Philadelphia ‘Choco Taco’ Discontinued – Will It Return?
The “Choco Taco” was created almost 40 years ago by Alan Drazen, when he worked for the Jack & Jill Ice Cream Company of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The genesis of this idea came at a time when the Mexican restaurant chain Chi Chi‘s was supremely popular. The proximity...
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
Bacon Brothers: Ocean City, NJ & Philadelphia Story About Their Father
Here’s another very cool thing that happened in 2022. The Bacon Brothers (Kevin and Michael) have made the Ocean City, New Jersey Music Pier a regular stop each and every summer in recent years. This 2022 year was no exception. They last performed in New Jersey in Ocean City...
10 Great Golf Courses Located In Atlantic County, New Jersey
Avid golfers play all year long. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the great golf courses located in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This was not an easy task. Despite having organized and run golf tournaments for the past 38 years (the past 16 years presenting the “Hurley in the Morning” Charity Golf Tournament) … I needed help with this one.
Amber Alert jolts NJ awake because a dad didn’t return with his daughter
⚠ Father did not return with daughter on Wednesday. A father and his infant daughter who were the subject of a pre-dawn Amber Alert were located at the base of the Commodore Barry Bridge on Thursday morning. Phones across New Jersey buzzed at 4:15 a.m. about the abduction of 7-month-old...
Another Dead Whale Washes Ashore in Atlantic City, NJ
It appears another dead whale has been beached along the Jersey Shore; this latest incident in Atlantic City. This marks the second time in two weeks a (presumed) humpback whale has washed ashore in the World's Play Ground. Another, 30-feet in length, was found on the Chelsea Avenue beach on...
2 Atlantic City, NJ, Residents and 1 From Georgia Indicted in Connection to Murder
Authorities say three people have been indicted in connection to a shooting in Atlantic City last September that killed one man and injured another. 31-year-old Malik Galloway and 22-year-old Amari Rex, both of Atlantic City, and 30-year-old Laquan Rex from Atlanta, GA, were indicted by a grand jury in Atlantic County on Tuesday.
Website Ranks Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp. #2 in NJ For 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the cut. Coming in...
NJ Amber Alert: Last Seen In Vineland, Cumberland County
UPDATE: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 8:45 a.m. Former Vineland, New Jersey Mayor Bob Romano has released the following public comments:. “My Great Grand Daughter has been located and an Arrest was made in the incident. I would like to thank everyone who posted on my page.”. “Great work by the...
10 Things That I am Extremely Grateful For in Atlantic County, NJ
This was a lot of fun to put together. However, it did require a lot of introspection. I have compiled 10 things that I am extremely grateful for in Atlantic County, New Jersey. My list is both very personal and professional in nature. This much I do know. For those...
The Spectacular Sights and Sounds of a Crowded Boardwalk in Ocean City, NJ, on New Year’s Day
When you can start a new year at the Jersey Shore by taking advantage of 60° weather on the boardwalk, you go for it. That's exactly what I did Sunday in Ocean City -- and I was far from the only person. Around lunchtime Sunday, there was hardly a...
Armed Teen Arrested After Police Chase in Atlantic City, NJ
A 19-year-old man from Atlantic City is facing a list of charges following a police foot chase Thursday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department reports their detectives were conducting an investigation in the area of New York and Mediterranean Avenues after they received information about a man with a gun.
Cops Still Seek ‘Person of interest’ After Woman’s Body Found on NJ Highway
WEST WINDSOR — Police released additional photos of a "person of interest" in the case of a body found on the shoulder of Route 1 on Christmas Day. The body of Stephane Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was found along the northbound shoulder near the former Holman Go Princeton car dealership after West Windsor police received numerous phone calls.
The Ocean City, NJ North Street Beach Christmas Tree Is Spectacular
This is such a creative and fantastic idea. Ocean City, New Jersey markets itself as “America’s Greatest Family Resort.”. Presently on the beach In Ocean City … on what they call “North Beach” is a Christmas Tree, along with hundreds of hand crafted beach shell ornaments.
Man Charged For Fatally Stabbing Teen in Camden, NJ, Just 4 Hours into 2023
At midnight Sunday, residents of Camden welcomed the new year. Less than four hours later, the city registered its first homicide of 2023. Police say 20-year-old Jonathan Flores-Chila has been charged with aggravated manslaughter for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old male. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says,. On Sunday, January...
Absecon, NJ Post Office Removes Posted Killed In Action Photos
A resident of Absecon, New Jersey has reached out to us for our help with a disturbing situation involving the Absecon City Post Office. It is our pleasure to try to lend an assist here because we strongly agree that the situation is unacceptable and that it must be properly addressed.
Department Store Chain Closing Big Location in Center City Philadelphia, PA
As the city wraps up a brutal year with rampant crime and murders, the retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a store along Market Street in Center City. Too dangerous for hoagies and coffee. Earlier this year, Wawa made headlines when they...
Bridgeton, NJ, Mom Found Guilty of Murdering, Dismembering Her Baby
Nakira Griner, the Bridgeton mother accused of murdering her 23-month-old son and dismembering his body found buried under a shed in trash bags in 2019, has been found guilty of murder and related charges after a two-week jury trial. Griner, 28, was found guilty on Wednesday of 1st Degree Murder,...
Atlantic City, NJ Mayor Loyalist Becomes City Council President
There is a new Atlantic City, New Jersey Council President tonight as 1st Ward City Councilman Aaron “Sporty” Randolph succeeds George Tibbitt as Council President. Tibbitt remains on City Council as a Council Member at Large. During a lengthy on-air interview this morning, Tibbitt assured the residents of...
Prosecutor: Man Charged For Stealing $76K During Armed Bank Robbery in Cherry Hill, NJ
The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says a man from East Orange has been arrested and charged in connection to an armed bank robbery in Cherry Hill just before Christmas. 42-year-old William Ray is accused of entering Investors Bank on Route 70 on the afternoon of December 22nd and holding employees at gunpoint. Ray allegedly attempted to lock the employees in a vault before fleeing with over $76,000 in cash.
