New Tax Credits Increase Appeal of Heat Pumps for Homeowners

(StatePoint) More and more people are turning to heat pumps to heat and cool their homes. It is estimated that 18 million American households already use them. With new energy incentives being offered, and more homeowners choosing greener technologies, that number is expected to rise dramatically.

What is a heat pump? Heat pumps are powered by electricity and transfer heat using refrigerant. Heat pump technology moves heat outside your home in warmer months and is able to pull heat into your home during cooler months. Here are three reasons to consider one for your home:

1. Sustainability. Heat pumps are electric and don’t burn fossil fuels like furnaces do, making them more environmentally friendly. In fact, heat pumps are becoming the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry's go-to for reducing consumers’ carbon footprints.

On The Way A/C, Plumbing, & Electrical

Ronnie Bedard

We proudly serve our community with top-quality plumbing, electrical, and HVAC services in Santa Fe, TX.

With the experienced team at On The Way handling your needs, you can sit back and relax knowing that all your repairs will be done quickly and efficiently.

We pride ourselves on a high standard of excellence, over 20 years of experience, and a long list of happy customers.

Our repairs and services keep the Santa Fe and Galveston County communities comfortable and safe daily.

Schedule service with us today!

www.onthewayprossantafe.com

onthewaypros@yahoo.com

(409) 945-7202

