ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, TX

New Tax Credits Increase Appeal of Heat Pumps for Homeowners

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rv8AG_0k1haiw800
Photo bygetty images

(StatePoint) More and more people are turning to heat pumps to heat and cool their homes. It is estimated that 18 million American households already use them. With new energy incentives being offered, and more homeowners choosing greener technologies, that number is expected to rise dramatically.

What is a heat pump? Heat pumps are powered by electricity and transfer heat using refrigerant. Heat pump technology moves heat outside your home in warmer months and is able to pull heat into your home during cooler months. Here are three reasons to consider one for your home:

1. Sustainability. Heat pumps are electric and don’t burn fossil fuels like furnaces do, making them more environmentally friendly. In fact, heat pumps are becoming the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry's go-to for reducing consumers’ carbon footprints.

FOLLOW THE LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/new-tax-credits-increase-appeal-of-heat-pumps-for-homeowners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nzjy9_0k1haiw800
Photo byJimmy GRAVES 409-916-2970

On The Way A/C, Plumbing, & Electrical

Ronnie Bedard

We proudly serve our community with top-quality plumbing, electrical, and HVAC services in Santa Fe, TX.

With the experienced team at On The Way handling your needs, you can sit back and relax knowing that all your repairs will be done quickly and efficiently.

We pride ourselves on a high standard of excellence, over 20 years of experience, and a long list of happy customers.

Our repairs and services keep the Santa Fe and Galveston County communities comfortable and safe daily.

Schedule service with us today!

www.onthewayprossantafe.com

onthewaypros@yahoo.com

(409) 945-7202

#memes.#socialmedia.#like.#photooftheday.

#facebookmarketing.#trending #KindnessInDeed

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Area Entertainer

THE HISTORY OF Elevators...

Do you ever wonder who first thought of Elevators?. The first elevator was installed in the Haughwout Department Store in New York in 1857. It was powered by a steam engine and travelled a very slow 40 feet per minute.
GALVESTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

I got this from a friend and it’s too good not to share!

I got this from a friend and it’s too good not to share!. ￼￼ 📷Between 60 and death. It's time to use the money you saved up. Use it and enjoy it. Don't just keep it for those who may have no notion of the sacrifices you made to get it. Remember there is nothing more dangerous than a son or daughter-in-law with big ideas for your hard-earned capital.
SANTA FE, TX
US105

These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast

I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
TEXAS STATE
Bay Area Entertainer

'Mom let's run through the rain,'

A little girl had been shopping with her Mom in Walmart. She must have been 6 years old, this beautiful red-haired, freckle-faced image of innocence. It was pouring outside. The kind of rain that gushes over the top of rain gutters, so much in a hurry to hit the earth it has no time to flow down the spout... We all stood there, under the awning, just inside the door of the Wal-Mart.
TEXAS CITY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Things that happen at Waffle House:

1. You ask for a cup of hot water to soak your utensils. 2. Your bill is gonna be different EVERY time. 3. You're gonna get that all-star. 4. You want your drink in a to-go cup because we know their glasses a Lil cloudy and we know they aren't clean all the way.
SANTA FE, TX
KHOU

Ground stop issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights

HOUSTON — A ground stop has been issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The ground stop was issued due to thunderstorms in the area. It's expected to last until 4 p.m. You should check with your airline carrier for any delays...
HOUSTON, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas

Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
TEXAS STATE
Bay Area Entertainer

The Brothers that just do Gutters – A Gutter Contractor in East Houston, TX

Your premier gutter contractor in Baytown, Dayton, Crosby, and surrounding areas of East Houston!. The Brothers that just do Gutters is a gutter contractor in East Houston that provides a full range of services to tend to the client’s needs. We also support our staff and foster a strong feeling of community while delivering 5-star services. We place high importance on morals, decency, and honesty. We are wholly committed to communicating with every customer and obtaining honest feedback on their experiences. This experience is used as an educational tool to assist us when improving our business.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Would you carry my bag out to the car

I arrived at the address and honked the horn. After waiting a few minutes I honked again. Since this was going to be the last ride of my shift I thought about just driving away, but instead, I put the car in park and walked up to the door, and knocked. 'Just a minute', answered a frail, elderly voice. I could hear something being dragged across the floor.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy