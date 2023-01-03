China Threatens ‘Countermeasures’ Against U.S., Japan and Other Countries That Have Imposed New COVID Travel Rules

Read full article on original website
NunyaB1z
5d ago
is anyone going to admit Trump was right when he wanted to ban travelers from China. apologize for saying that was racist? when the Democrats are now doing the exact same thing. covid wouldn't have been as bad if people listened to Trump
Maria Moore
5d ago
why is this a problem? anyone going into China must have a negative covid test. so why is it wrong for anyone coming out of China to have to have a covid test? what's good for the goose is good for the gander.
J
5d ago
China had the strictest Covid policy in the world now because of a negative Covid test they are complaining 🤣🤣! You had to pay your hotel fee for 2 weeks in quarantine before you could get out !!
