DanMachi Season 4 Episode 12 Recap and Ending, Explained
In ‘DanMachi’ season 4 episode 12 titled ‘Amphisbaena (A Song of Despair),’ the anime follows Bell’s party that ends up finding itself up against Amphisbaena, a floor boss after separating from him. When they try to escape, the dragon deliberately blocks off all the exits with falling debris and corners them. Meanwhile, Ryu is in an unconscious state, and it’s up to Cranel Bell to make the right call in a situation where a wrong step could mean instant death. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ’ season 4 episode 12 or ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Part 2’ episode 1. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Ending, Explained: Why Did [Spoiler] Kill Tom Fuller?
Netflix’s ‘Ginny & Georgia’ is an interesting blend of mystery, teen drama, and wholesomeness, as if series creator Sarah Lampert and her team have combined elements from ‘Gilmore Girls’ with those from ‘Desperate Housewives.’ In season 1, Virginia “Ginny” (Antonia Gentry), Georgia (Brianne Howey), and Austin (Diesel La Torraca) move to the fictional town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts, to have a new start in their lives. As season 2 begins, Georgia seems to have achieved everything she has ever wanted after getting engaged to the Wellsbury Mayor Paul Randolph (Scott Porter), though her son and daughter now live with Ginny’s father Zion (Nathan Mitchell) in Boston. But that changes as the season progresses and both her children return home.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Bryan Kohberger Affidavit Raises Questions About Roommate Interaction
The affidavit revealed that the victim's roommate Dylan Mortensen may have seen the killer as well as hearing voices during or after the attack.
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
The Guardian has seen a copy of Harry's upcoming memoir.
The Pale Blue Eye Ending, Explained: Who is the Killer?
Based on the eponymous novel by Louis Bayard, Netflix’s murder mystery film ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ revolves around Detective Augustus Landor, who is assigned to investigate the death of the United States Military Academy cadet Leroy Fry, whose heart was mysteriously removed from his dead body. Landor teams up with a young cadet and poet named Edgar Allan Poe to unravel the mystery behind the same, which leads them to another murder that happens in the vicinity of the Academy. Starring Christian Bale as Landor and Harry Melling as Poe, the Scott Cooper directorial progresses through the discoveries the duo makes that change their lives as well. The engrossing film ends with a startling twist and if you are up for a detailed take on the same, you are at the right place! SPOILERS AHEAD.
Is Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?
Based on Nanashi’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro‘ is a romantic comedy series that centers around Naoto Hachiouji and his eccentric underclassman Hayase Nagatoro. The introverted manga-loving Naoto’s life changes forever one ordinary day when he visits the school’s library to spend some time in private to focus just on his work. A first-year student named Hayase Nagatoro notices that he has an awkward demeanor and can be easily startled, so she decides to use this opportunity to tease and torment her upperclassman. This chance encounter between the two marks the beginning of a strange friendship that starts with bullying and ridicule and turns into something much more wholesome as the duo spends more time together.
Eminem Was ‘Terrified’ of His Ex-Wife, Former Bodyguard Claims
Eminem's relationship with his now-former wife, Kim Scott, caused the two plenty of heartache and, according to a former bodyguard, scared the rapper.
