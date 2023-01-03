ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WIVB

Israel revokes Palestinian FM’s travel permit over UN move

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Sunday revoked the Palestinian foreign minister’s VIP travel permit, part of a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians that Israel’s new hard-line government announced days ago. Riad Malki said in a statement that he was returning from the Brazilian president’s inauguration...
WIVB

South Sudan union says journalists detained over viral video

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — A journalists’ union in South Sudan asserted Friday that six staffers with the national broadcaster are detained in connection with footage apparently showing the country’s president urinating on himself during an event. The South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation footage aired in December and...
WIVB

US, Germany to supply Ukraine with more fighting vehicles

The United States and Germany have agreed to send additional fighting vehicles to Ukraine, a decision that could pave the way for allies to eventually send Kyiv formidable Western tanks in its fight against Russia. The deal, which was cemented after President Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke by...
WASHINGTON STATE
WIVB

China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics

BEIJING (AP) — China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government’s policies on the COVID-19 outbreak, as the country moves to roll back harsh anti-virus restrictions. The popular Sina Weibo social media platform said it had addressed 12,854 violations...
WIVB

Israel police arrest 2 teens in attack on Christian cemetery

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli police on Friday arrested two teenagers who they said vandalized over two dozen Christian graves in a historic Jerusalem cemetery earlier this week. The graves of Christian figures at the Protestant Cemetery on Jerusalem’s venerated Mount Zion were found pushed over and pulled from...
WIVB

Ex-Pentagon intelligence analyst who spied for Cuba freed

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former U.S. defense intelligence analyst who was convicted of spying for Cuba more than 20 years ago has been released from a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas. Ana Belen Montes, 65, was released Friday, Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman Scott Taylor said...
FORT WORTH, TX

