Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FSCJ Artist Series presents new season of Broadway in Jacksonville in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
A 15-Year-Old Helped Murder A 10-Month-Old So His Father Could Avoid $40 Per Week In Child Support PaymentsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
Former Georgia police officer arrested for shoplifting at Orange Park Mall, deputies sayZoey FieldsSavannah, GA
Related
News4Jax.com
JSO: Woman killed in shooting in Jacksonville Heights
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead in Jacksonville Heights after a shooting Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. A JSO spokesperson said officers responded to a shooting on Playpen Drive around 1:30 a.m. and found a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound. Police said she was found lying in a grassy area just outside an apartment complex.
News4Jax.com
1 dead after stabbing at hotel in Orange Park, officials say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – One person died Sunday morning following a stabbing in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson says deputies responded to the Stay Suites on Wells Road to investigate a stabbing involving two people. The agency said the victim died at...
News4Jax.com
Vigil honors life of 21-year-old found shot to death in Moncrief neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Jacksonville community and loved ones of Kevon Follow gathered Friday night to remember the 21-year-old, who was found shot to death Monday in the Moncrief neighborhood. Members of the community organization Cure Violence were also in attendance of the vigil on West 27th...
News4Jax.com
SWAT called to neighborhood after shots fired, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded Friday morning to a report that shots were fired in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood. JSO said a SWAT team was called out to Gullege Drive, which is just west of Sibbald Road, after several shots rang out. A viewer told...
News4Jax.com
Man killed by Jacksonville police was suspect in murder outside Youngerman Circle motel, 2 other shootings, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released body-worn camera footage that shows what led to the moment police in November fatally shot a man in the Riverside neighborhood, who was suspected in a murder as well as two other shootings. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
News4Jax.com
Springfield Wells Fargo Bank teller alerts FHP trooper to robbery, suspect apprehended
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A suspected bank robber was taken into custody Friday afternoon at the Wells Fargo on North Main Street in Springfield, after a teller alerted a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, who was working in the building. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the teller was approached by...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police officer arrested on charge of official misconduct
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville police officer was arrested Friday on a third-degree felony charge of official misconduct, Sheriff T.K. Waters said. The arrest of Officer Cecil Grant, 36, was announced by the sheriff at a news conference. In December, Waters said, Grant, a nine-year veteran of the Jacksonville...
News4Jax.com
Mathews Bridge reopens after crash with injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to the Florida Department of Transportation, all lanes of the Mathews Bridge have reopened following a crash. Around 1 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office closed all eastbound lanes for their investigation and said there were injuries in the crash, but did not elaborate on how many vehicles or people were involved.
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Blanding Boulevard near Jefferson Avenue
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after they were hit by a car on Blanding Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a report, FHP says an 84 year old man was driving a sedan south on State Road 21 and struck a pedestrian crossing the road.
News4Jax.com
Suwannee Valley Unsolved: Event to highlight 3 cold cases in Suwannee, Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Family members and investigators — both former and current — are holding an event Monday to put a spotlight on three separate cold cases that took place in Suwannee County and Columbia County. The event will be hosted by a group called Suwannee...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Infant in critical condition, 8 others injured in crash on Oakleaf Plantation Parkway
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An infant is in critical condition and eight others are suffering from minor injuries from a three-vehicle crash that happened Thursday night on Oakleaf Plantation at Eagle Landing Parkway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. One of the three vehicles failed to stop at a...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man unaware catalytic converter was stolen narrowly escapes fire
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – An Orange Park business owner wants to see harsher penalties against people prosecuted for stealing catalytic converters out of vehicles after a pickup truck went up in flames with her husband inside because of the damage done to the truck during the crime. Kim Stanley,...
News4Jax.com
Woman hit by SUV while changing tire on Mathews Bridge receiving intensive care
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville woman said Thursday that their loved one is receiving intensive care after she was hit by an SUV while trying to fix a flat tire on the side of the Mathews Bridge. The crash happened Tuesday morning, when much of the...
News4Jax.com
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard near Loretto Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A multiple-vehicle crash involving an electricity pole closed the southbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard Thursday afternoon. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, just before 2:15 p.m., JEA crews were headed to the crash site at the intersection of San Jose Boulevard and Loretto Road.
News4Jax.com
2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
News4Jax.com
‘We’re just all coming together’: Family members gather for celebration of life for mother, son who died after Orange Park apartment fire
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Loved ones on Thursday said goodbye to a mother and child who died after an apartment fire the day after Christmas. A celebration was held in Orange Park for Alexis Fitzgerald, 24, and her 4-year-old son, Rozae Fitzgerald. The family invited News4JAX to attend, and...
News4Jax.com
DCPS highlights options for families with ‘School Showcase Saturday’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Parents and students had the chance Saturday to explore opportunities at Duval County Public Schools for next school year. The “School Showcase Saturday” event was for parents interested in VPK, magnet schools or special transfer options. The biggest change for the showcase this year...
News4Jax.com
Jaguars to honor local woman for her work feeding senior citizens
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Meghan Niemczyk said she considers herself fortunate to be among a group of amazing students, educators and volunteers who work selflessly every week to prepare and deliver food to homebound senior citizens. As the chef adviser to UNF’s Meals on Wings program, she makes certain every...
News4Jax.com
Josephine brings Italy to Avondale
Josephine is an Italian-American concept that pays homage to the owner’s grandmother. The inspired menu is dedicated to the Italian art of eating and drinking, serving an innovative take on the dishes and cocktails offered. They look to bring a fresh local experience with a big city feel to the Avondale community. www.josephineonavondale.com.
News4Jax.com
Tour any Duval County Public School on Saturday ahead of school choice deadline
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools is hosting a special “School Showcase Saturday” event from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The purpose is to provide parents an opportunity to tour any school their student is interested in attending next school year. Parents will have an opportunity to...
Comments / 0