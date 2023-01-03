ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

JSO: Woman killed in shooting in Jacksonville Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead in Jacksonville Heights after a shooting Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. A JSO spokesperson said officers responded to a shooting on Playpen Drive around 1:30 a.m. and found a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound. Police said she was found lying in a grassy area just outside an apartment complex.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead after stabbing at hotel in Orange Park, officials say

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – One person died Sunday morning following a stabbing in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson says deputies responded to the Stay Suites on Wells Road to investigate a stabbing involving two people. The agency said the victim died at...
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

SWAT called to neighborhood after shots fired, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded Friday morning to a report that shots were fired in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood. JSO said a SWAT team was called out to Gullege Drive, which is just west of Sibbald Road, after several shots rang out. A viewer told...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police officer arrested on charge of official misconduct

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville police officer was arrested Friday on a third-degree felony charge of official misconduct, Sheriff T.K. Waters said. The arrest of Officer Cecil Grant, 36, was announced by the sheriff at a news conference. In December, Waters said, Grant, a nine-year veteran of the Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Mathews Bridge reopens after crash with injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to the Florida Department of Transportation, all lanes of the Mathews Bridge have reopened following a crash. Around 1 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office closed all eastbound lanes for their investigation and said there were injuries in the crash, but did not elaborate on how many vehicles or people were involved.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

DCPS highlights options for families with ‘School Showcase Saturday’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Parents and students had the chance Saturday to explore opportunities at Duval County Public Schools for next school year. The “School Showcase Saturday” event was for parents interested in VPK, magnet schools or special transfer options. The biggest change for the showcase this year...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jaguars to honor local woman for her work feeding senior citizens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Meghan Niemczyk said she considers herself fortunate to be among a group of amazing students, educators and volunteers who work selflessly every week to prepare and deliver food to homebound senior citizens. As the chef adviser to UNF’s Meals on Wings program, she makes certain every...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Josephine brings Italy to Avondale

Josephine is an Italian-American concept that pays homage to the owner’s grandmother. The inspired menu is dedicated to the Italian art of eating and drinking, serving an innovative take on the dishes and cocktails offered. They look to bring a fresh local experience with a big city feel to the Avondale community. www.josephineonavondale.com.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

