Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
Itasca Co. HRA to Build Houses That Maintain “Permanent Affordability”
Families in Grand Rapids who are struggling to purchase a home may find a chance to do so in the near future and earn the title of “homeowner.”. The Itasca County Housing & Redevelopment Authority (HRA) recently obtained a grant from Minnesota Housing for the construction of eight new, affordable single-family units in Grand Rapids.
lptv.org
Brainerd YMCA Receives Funding to Start Renovations for More Youth Development
Healthy living and social responsibility is what the Brainerd Family YMCA aims provide for the community, but another one of their core values is to invest in youth. Their child development program is running out of room and needs funding to expand. With help from the Initiative Foundation, the Y is moving forward with a plan to bring in more kids and teens.
lptv.org
Public Hearing Set for Tri-County Hospital Relocation in Wadena
A public hearing for the relocation of Tri-County Hospital’s services in Wadena to a new location in the city is set for next week. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide a forum for the greater Wadena community to discuss the relocation of services for Tri-County Hospital from 415 Jefferson St. N to 421 11th St. NW beginning on March 24 this year. With the new location, Tri-County Hospital will get a new name to become Astera Health.
lptv.org
Bemidji Area Young Professionals Prepare for 2023
Bemidji area young professionals are starting the new year by expanding their networks not only with each other, but Beltrami County staff as well. At the first meeting of the year for the Young Professionals Network (YPN) on Wednesday, members learned about events going on in Beltrami County while also looking forward to more business possibilities in the coming months.
lptv.org
In Focus: Bemidji’s Vocalmotive Show Choir Sets Stage for Season with Annual Dinner Show
Since 1995, Bemidji High School’s Vocalmotive show choir has dazzled audiences all across the Midwest. To kick off their 28th competition season, Vocalmotive is preparing for their annual dinner show to be held in Bemidji. Show choir is the intense combination of two mediums: musical choral work and Broadway...
lptv.org
Central Lakes College Prepares for Monday Start to Spring Semester
Staff members at Central Lakes College in Brainerd and Staples are busy preparing and registering students for the spring semester, which begins on Monday, Jan. 9. There’s always excitement going into a new semester, but sometimes it might not be thought of as a time to start college. However, behind the scenes, faculty and staff have been preparing for the overwhelming number of students looking to attend this spring.
lptv.org
Lakeland Currents: Northern Waters Land Trust
Join Lakeland Currents host Ray Gildow as he welcomes guests, Director of Development Elizabeth Mboutchom and Chairman Bob Karls with Northern Waters Land Trust in Walker, Minnesota. They tell viewers more about what the organization does and what we can expect to see going forward.
lptv.org
DNR Starts Contingency Water Pumping at Canisteo Mine Pit
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has started contingency pumping at the Canisteo Legacy Mine Pit near Bovey to keep water levels below 1,318 feet for the protection of local community infrastructure. The pumping will cause Canisteo water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the...
lptv.org
Tree Removal to Begin in Hwy 34 Resurfacing Project Along Lake Country Scenic Byway
The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s long-awaited Highway 34 resurfacing project, which would see 21 miles be repaved, will officially begin later this month with by far the most controversial part of the project: The tree removal efforts around the Lake Country Scenic Byway. The removal efforts would see roughly...
lptv.org
Golden Apple: St. Francis Catholic School Hosts Family Science Night of Fun
STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, the Arts, Mathematics) incorporates STEM concepts and was started by St. Francis to engage parents on what is being taught in the classroom. Every event is different and has a specific technology theme in mind. One recent challenge was themed around the 12 Days of...
valleynewslive.com
Pickup goes through ice on Leech Lake
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that on Friday, January 6th at 10:11 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. Deputies responded and learned that a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup with snowplow was operating on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice. The driver of the vehicle, a male, age 19 of Buffalo MN, was able to escape the vehicle without injury. Ice conditions in the area varied. The road was re-routed and anglers in the area were notified.
lptv.org
Owner of Cass Lake Home Destroyed in Fire Says Blaze Was Set Intentionally
The owner of a Cass Lake home destroyed in a New Year’s Eve fire is saying that the house was set on fire intentionally and that the person responsible has been arrested. A GoFundMe page set up by Kayla Stellick states that her home and that of her two children was purposely set on fire, and that they lost everything in it. Stellick also says she inherited the home from her mother, who passed away two years ago, and that there were sentimental belongings of her mother’s that were destroyed in the fire.
Report: Assisted living facility neglected heel wound that caused resident's death
An assisted living facility in Baxter was found to be in noncompliance with its license after a resident died of complications caused by a mistreated wound. The Minnesota Department of Health investigated an allegation of resident neglect at Diamond Willow of Baxter, an assisted living facility, in the fall. The department subsequently found determined that the facility had been out of compliance with its license after staff had failed to properly address the resident’s wound.
3 people in hospital after early morning fire in Crow Wing County
CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire in northern Minnesota.Crews were called to the 21000 block of Wood Land Road in Irondale Township shortly after 4:30 a.m on Saturday. The caller said there was a woman and two teenagers inside the home.By the time crews arrived, the children had made their way outside, but the 35-year-old woman was still inside. She was eventually found, and all three were taken to a nearby hospital. A deputy was treated for smoke inhalation but was later released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This Minnesota County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
lptv.org
GoFundMe Set Up for Cass Lake Family Who Lost Home in Fire
A Cass Lake family is seeking the community’s help after a New Year’s Eve tragedy. Amber Kramer and her three children need immediate aid after losing the house they were living in to a fire. According to a GoFundMe page set up by Kramer’s sister Jens Werner, nobody was harmed as they all managed to escape the house, but all of their belongings were lost.
pipestonestar.com
Death notice for Vera Ann Demars
Vera Ann Demars, 81, Walker, Minn. died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. at the Community Church of Walker, UCC. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the...
3 brothers born on New Year's Day, but different years, celebrate likely last birthday all together
DEERWOOD, Wis. -- Every New Year's Day, three brothers from Deerwood, Wisconsin celebrate their birthdays together.They're known as the "New Year Trio" because they're each born on January 1, two years apart from each other. Jerry Olson was born in 1943, Duane Olson was born in 1945 and Dick Olson was born in 1947.They always celebrated together as kids, and now as adults, the annual celebration continues, but this one is a milestone."It's just special because Jerry's 80, and we're all here yet," said Dick Olson."Glad to make it this far," said Duane Olson.While they're all celebrating their birthdays,...
lptv.org
Sebeka Man Facing DWI Charges Following Car Crash Near Wadena
A Sebeka man is facing DWI charges after being involved in a motor vehicle crash near Wadena. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Thursday, Dec. 29, Andrew York rear-ended a car driven by Julie McCammitt of Minot, ND. The crash caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and end up in the ditch.
Comments / 0