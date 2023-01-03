ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware’s future demands investments in early childhood programs

By Sen. Kyle Evans Gay, Sen. Sarah McBride, Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long
Richard Martin
5d ago

The best investment in early childhood is an institution called the family. Protect and promote the family and society will benefit.

Cape Gazette

Public health emergency extended for 19th time

Gov. John Carney formally extended the Public Health Emergency order Jan. 6 for another 30 days. This is the 19th extension since the COVID pandemic began. “For the past two years, we have seen COVID-19 cases peak in early January after the holidays. It’s important we keep doing what we know that works to protect our community,” he said. “If you are feeling sick or have symptoms, please stay home. If you haven’t already, talk to your health care provider about getting your flu shot and staying up-to-date with your COVID-19 vaccinations.”
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Delaware’s Medicaid enrollment sits at just over 300,000

(The Center Square) – Medicaid enrollment in the United States is expected to top 100 million in the coming months, a new study shows. The Foundation for Government Accountability says more than 98 million Americans are enrolled in the federal health care program. Delaware accounts for 307,756 of that figure, as of Oct. 31. Medicaid, according to the release, provides health care coverage to low-income residents, including adults, children, pregnant...
DELAWARE STATE
southarkansassun.com

DEHAP closure leaves Delawareans struggling to keep a roof over their heads

The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) will no longer accept new applications to the Delaware Housing Assisting Program (DEHAP) at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, due to high demand for assistance. DEHAP assistance is not guaranteed, and applications or recertification will be processed in the order they are received, according to a report by Delaware News on December 13, 2022.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Delaware is the wallflower of offshore wind party

When it comes to offshore wind development, Delaware has many advantages. Yet opportunities for clean energy from our abundant offshore wind have repeatedly stalled over the last 15 years. Meanwhile, all our Atlantic seaboard state neighbors from Maine to North Carolina are moving forward rapidly with offshore wind farm projects.
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

Gov Carney Extends Public Health Emergency Another 30 Days

Governor John Carney has formally extended the Public Health Emergency for another 30 days. The Governor says that Covid-19 cases peak in January. This extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue Covid-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, a public health emergency declaration must be renewed every 30 days.
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Delaware lawmakers consider lifting ban on wine shipments

(The Center Square) – Delaware is one of only three states that prohibits shipments of wine to resident's doorsteps, but that could change with the upcoming legislative session. State Rep. Mike Smith, a Pike Creek Republican, said he plans to file a proposal to authorize direct-to-consumer wine shipping, and permit the state to collect sales and alcoholic beverage taxes on sales of the products. "To be clear, I am not...
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

24-hour pharmacies on way back to Delaware

Pharmacies trying to surmount national staffing shortages and burnout are buying robots to sort meds, using remote pharmacists, offering bonuses as high as $75,000 and changing how pharmacists are evaluated. They’re also cutting store hours. That’s why it appears that Delaware no longer has any 24-hour bricks-and-mortar retail pharmacies. For now. But there’s hope. Walgreens, the No. 2 pharmacy chain ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Attire choices and the Tanger Outlets

One of the several blessings of dwelling in the Cape Region is the existence of the 150 retail outlets which comprise what the owner calls the Tanger Outlets, A Mile of Style. Of curious interest is the fact that many of the automobiles observed in the parking lots of the three sets of stores (Bayside, Midway, Seaside) bear plates from the states of Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and even New York. Delaware runs about a relaxed third with respect to representation of the shoppers at the outlets. At the risk of being critical of my local neighbors with respect to shopping for clothing or other commodities, it is interesting to note that we tend to dress down, rather than dress up, for occasions and places which would shout out for more special attention. Let us be clear; it is not just our Delaware residents who may have become a bit lax in their attire, but I felt that the actual procuring of dress items was a good place to start.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Short weekend for Biden in Delaware before Sunday trip to El Paso

President Joe Biden is expected to spend a short weekend at his home near Greenville. Airspace advisories indicate that the president will travel to Delaware on Friday and stay through Saturday. No formal schedule for his arrival and departure has been released. The President will travel to El Paso, Texas,...
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

Where to Find Fresh Juice, Smoothies & Açai Bowls in Delaware

If you’re looking for a quick, healthy bite or a vitamin-packed drink, find juice, smoothies, açai bowls and more at Delaware’s smoothie shops. This juice and smoothie joint prides itself on using natural, fresh fruits in its healthy and delicious creations. Smoothies and bowls come in a wide range of flavors and each has a fun, music-themed name. The menu offers classics like the “Duet” smoothie, which features strawberry juice, yogurt, strawberries and bananas. For something different, try the “Grunge” smoothie with strawberry and mango juice, kale, yogurt, peaches and mangos. There are also dairy-free smoothie choices, açai power bowls, and build-your-own fresh fruit and veggie juices.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware’s gas price spike biggest in nation

Winter weather is being blamed for the recent spike in gasoline prices that hit Delaware drivers the hardewt. Delaware led the nation with its spike in gas prices, AAA reported. The nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases were: Delaware (33 cents), Florida (30 cents), Maryland (25 cents), Michigan (21 cents),...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

12 Delaware dishes worthy of trying in 2023

As my friends persistently point out, I eat out — a lot. But, hey, it’s part of my job and something my husband and I enjoy doing together. Consider it a hobby. While I’ve had many excellent meals since COVID-19 restaurant restrictions relaxed, some dishes stand out for one reason or another. Some are seasonal, others are specials, and several ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Delaware

America’s first state, Delaware, is a small mid-Atlantic state in the northeastern United States. It is the second smallest state in the entire country, with only three counties and a population of 1,003,384 as of 2021. But what is the coldest place in this tiny state? Even Delaware residents...
DELAWARE STATE
YAHOO!

Delaware woman identified as body found at Rumpke recycling facility in Columbus

Columbus homicide detectives are investigating after a Delaware woman's body was found Thursday morning at a Rumpke recycling facility on Columbus' North Side. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said medic crews were sent at 10:29 a.m. Thursday to the Rumpke district offices, located at 1191 Fields Ave., on a report of a possibly deceased person.
COLUMBUS, OH

