Delaware’s future demands investments in early childhood programs

Richard Martin
5d ago
The best investment in early childhood is an institution called the family. Protect and promote the family and society will benefit.
Cape Gazette
Public health emergency extended for 19th time
Gov. John Carney formally extended the Public Health Emergency order Jan. 6 for another 30 days. This is the 19th extension since the COVID pandemic began. “For the past two years, we have seen COVID-19 cases peak in early January after the holidays. It’s important we keep doing what we know that works to protect our community,” he said. “If you are feeling sick or have symptoms, please stay home. If you haven’t already, talk to your health care provider about getting your flu shot and staying up-to-date with your COVID-19 vaccinations.”
Delaware’s Medicaid enrollment sits at just over 300,000
(The Center Square) – Medicaid enrollment in the United States is expected to top 100 million in the coming months, a new study shows. The Foundation for Government Accountability says more than 98 million Americans are enrolled in the federal health care program. Delaware accounts for 307,756 of that figure, as of Oct. 31. Medicaid, according to the release, provides health care coverage to low-income residents, including adults, children, pregnant...
southarkansassun.com
DEHAP closure leaves Delawareans struggling to keep a roof over their heads
The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) will no longer accept new applications to the Delaware Housing Assisting Program (DEHAP) at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, due to high demand for assistance. DEHAP assistance is not guaranteed, and applications or recertification will be processed in the order they are received, according to a report by Delaware News on December 13, 2022.
Cape Gazette
Delaware is the wallflower of offshore wind party
When it comes to offshore wind development, Delaware has many advantages. Yet opportunities for clean energy from our abundant offshore wind have repeatedly stalled over the last 15 years. Meanwhile, all our Atlantic seaboard state neighbors from Maine to North Carolina are moving forward rapidly with offshore wind farm projects.
WGMD Radio
Gov Carney Extends Public Health Emergency Another 30 Days
Governor John Carney has formally extended the Public Health Emergency for another 30 days. The Governor says that Covid-19 cases peak in January. This extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue Covid-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, a public health emergency declaration must be renewed every 30 days.
delawarepublic.org
Health Care Commission mulls changing eligibility rules for student loan forgiveness program
Delaware’s expansive new healthcare provider loan repayment program is still struggling to find takers, prompting the state Health Care Commission to consider loosening eligibility requirements. The program is intended to entice new primary care specialists – including both physicians and nurses – to practice in Delaware by offering up...
Delaware lawmakers consider lifting ban on wine shipments
(The Center Square) – Delaware is one of only three states that prohibits shipments of wine to resident's doorsteps, but that could change with the upcoming legislative session. State Rep. Mike Smith, a Pike Creek Republican, said he plans to file a proposal to authorize direct-to-consumer wine shipping, and permit the state to collect sales and alcoholic beverage taxes on sales of the products. "To be clear, I am not...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Delaware
Delaware is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Delaware!
24-hour pharmacies on way back to Delaware
Pharmacies trying to surmount national staffing shortages and burnout are buying robots to sort meds, using remote pharmacists, offering bonuses as high as $75,000 and changing how pharmacists are evaluated. They’re also cutting store hours. That’s why it appears that Delaware no longer has any 24-hour bricks-and-mortar retail pharmacies. For now. But there’s hope. Walgreens, the No. 2 pharmacy chain ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Attire choices and the Tanger Outlets
One of the several blessings of dwelling in the Cape Region is the existence of the 150 retail outlets which comprise what the owner calls the Tanger Outlets, A Mile of Style. Of curious interest is the fact that many of the automobiles observed in the parking lots of the three sets of stores (Bayside, Midway, Seaside) bear plates from the states of Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and even New York. Delaware runs about a relaxed third with respect to representation of the shoppers at the outlets. At the risk of being critical of my local neighbors with respect to shopping for clothing or other commodities, it is interesting to note that we tend to dress down, rather than dress up, for occasions and places which would shout out for more special attention. Let us be clear; it is not just our Delaware residents who may have become a bit lax in their attire, but I felt that the actual procuring of dress items was a good place to start.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Short weekend for Biden in Delaware before Sunday trip to El Paso
President Joe Biden is expected to spend a short weekend at his home near Greenville. Airspace advisories indicate that the president will travel to Delaware on Friday and stay through Saturday. No formal schedule for his arrival and departure has been released. The President will travel to El Paso, Texas,...
delawaretoday.com
Where to Find Fresh Juice, Smoothies & Açai Bowls in Delaware
If you’re looking for a quick, healthy bite or a vitamin-packed drink, find juice, smoothies, açai bowls and more at Delaware’s smoothie shops. This juice and smoothie joint prides itself on using natural, fresh fruits in its healthy and delicious creations. Smoothies and bowls come in a wide range of flavors and each has a fun, music-themed name. The menu offers classics like the “Duet” smoothie, which features strawberry juice, yogurt, strawberries and bananas. For something different, try the “Grunge” smoothie with strawberry and mango juice, kale, yogurt, peaches and mangos. There are also dairy-free smoothie choices, açai power bowls, and build-your-own fresh fruit and veggie juices.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware’s gas price spike biggest in nation
Winter weather is being blamed for the recent spike in gasoline prices that hit Delaware drivers the hardewt. Delaware led the nation with its spike in gas prices, AAA reported. The nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases were: Delaware (33 cents), Florida (30 cents), Maryland (25 cents), Michigan (21 cents),...
12 Delaware dishes worthy of trying in 2023
As my friends persistently point out, I eat out — a lot. But, hey, it’s part of my job and something my husband and I enjoy doing together. Consider it a hobby. While I’ve had many excellent meals since COVID-19 restaurant restrictions relaxed, some dishes stand out for one reason or another. Some are seasonal, others are specials, and several ... Read More
wdiy.org
After Tying Its Record for Highway Deaths in 2022, Delaware Cracks Down on Speeders
Delaware state police will start 2023 with zero tolerance for speeders after seeing the state tie its record for traffic fatalities in 2022. WHYY’s Johnny Perez-Gonzalez reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 1/7/23)
'Mega Millions' Players In Virginia, Maryland Holding On To Uncashed $1M Tickets
The DMV proved to be the place to play “Mega Millions” as two winning $1 million tickets are burning a hole in lottery players’ pockets in Virginia and Maryland to kick off the new year.There was no grand prize-winning $785 million jackpot winner on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but one winning seven-figure “Me…
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Delaware
America’s first state, Delaware, is a small mid-Atlantic state in the northeastern United States. It is the second smallest state in the entire country, with only three counties and a population of 1,003,384 as of 2021. But what is the coldest place in this tiny state? Even Delaware residents...
YAHOO!
Delaware woman identified as body found at Rumpke recycling facility in Columbus
Columbus homicide detectives are investigating after a Delaware woman's body was found Thursday morning at a Rumpke recycling facility on Columbus' North Side. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said medic crews were sent at 10:29 a.m. Thursday to the Rumpke district offices, located at 1191 Fields Ave., on a report of a possibly deceased person.
The lowest property taxes in NJ are in a town you’d never live in (Opinion)
Of all of his smoke and mirrors and his posturing, the most aggravating thing about Gov. Murphy is his absolute reluctance to do what needs to be done about New Jersey’s soaring property taxes. Not only has the governor actually done nothing to alleviate our property tax burden (We...
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Wilmington Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 20-year-old Andrea Vasquez of Wilmington, Delaware. Vasquez was last seen in the Wilmington area on January 4, 2023. Attempts […] The post Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Wilmington Woman appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
