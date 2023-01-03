Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Game Changers organization to expand programs with nature-based therapy called "Planet Savers"
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kids in Louisville will soon be getting a chance to learn more about the world around them and how their lives can make a difference. The Christopher 2X Game Changers organization is expanding its Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies program. Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies, a...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Wedding Show helps soon-to-be couples plan future special day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Wedding season is still about five months away but on Saturday, hundreds of people were making plans to tie the knot. The band, The Crashers, did just that at the Kentucky Wedding Show at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. More than 70 vendors, all part of...
wdrb.com
Improved online directory working to connect Louisville community with mental health care providers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is putting a focus on mental health care in 2023. Recently, an improved directory featuring more than 300 mental health providers in Jefferson County launched online on MentalHealthLou.com, a community wellness hub. Mental Health Lou was created a few years ago to help connect community...
wdrb.com
Fire damages warehouse in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire caused major damage to a warehouse in the California neighborhood late Saturday night. Bobby Copper with the Louisville Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 800 block of South 26th Street at around 10:15 p.m. It took 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to...
wdrb.com
Mother-daughter duo turns Jeffersonville warehouse into full-service furniture bank for less fortunate
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana women worked for months to open their furniture operation. But this isn't the typical buy-and-sell storefront that dots some of the Louisville area's most popular shopping districts. Happy Home Furniture Bank was designed to help people moving from the street or a shelter...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Animal Services now euthanizing animals due to overcrowding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) has begun euthanizing animals due to lack of space. Teeya Barnes, a spokeswoman for the agency, confirmed the news to WDRB by phone Friday morning. LMAS has been stepping up adoption efforts in recent months after revealing that its "no-kill" status...
wdrb.com
TSA hosting 2 recruiting events for Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transportation Security Administration is hiring officers at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. TSA will host a recruiting event on Friday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Louisville East on Hurstbourne Parkway. The event includes a...
wdrb.com
Family of 69-year-old Caesars employee shot to death in Louisville begging for answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week into the new year, there have already been seven homicides in Louisville. The city's most recent victim was a 69-year-old Mitchell Eddings, who family members said was shot and killed early Friday morning as he was getting home from work. They described...
wdrb.com
Biden spotlights Louisville revitalization project during Kentucky visit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's revitalization of the city's west end is getting national attention. During his visit to northern Kentucky on Wednesday, President Biden touted the transformations coming the Bluegrass thanks to the federal funds -- from a new Brent Spence Bridge to the improvement of an important corridor in the heart of downtown Louisville.
wdrb.com
8 families displaced in South Louisville apartment fire Sunday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several apartment units are destroyed after an early Sunday morning apartment fire. Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Protection District said eight families at River Pointe Apartments are impacted, but no one was hurt. It started just before 4:30 a.m. at the apartments on Orell Road, which is...
wdrb.com
Louisville police warn of uptick in packages stolen off porches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the Christmas season past, the peak season for deliveries has ended. But a growing number of people are getting the notification they’ve received a package that ends up missing from the front door. St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said it's important for people...
wdrb.com
LMPD: woman shot and killed in the Taylor Berry Neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Aaron Ellis with LMPD says the reports of a shooting on the 1400 block of Sale Avenue came in shortly after midnight Sunday. Officers found a woman with gun shot injuries when they got...
wdrb.com
New bar opens under ownership of Red Top HotDogs in Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former restaurant in the Shelby Park neighborhood has been transformed into a bar that could seem familiar to patrons. The Keswick opened on Friday night under the ownership of Red Top HotDogs, which closed its restaurant at the same location in September, but continued to operate its food truck. After founding the food truck, Ryan and Rachel Cohee opened a brick-and-mortar location at the corner of Logan and Mary streets in 2018.
wdrb.com
Power restored to residents in Bullitt County after thousands impacted by widespread outage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people were without power in Bullitt County. Most of the outages were in Mt. Washington, according to the Salt River Electric outage map. Several more were without power in Shepherdsville. Power was restored around 8:30 p.m. The outage initially happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday....
wdrb.com
Family members to hold vigil Saturday marking birthday of missing Louisville mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of a missing Louisville woman will hold a vigil this weekend to honor her 41st birthday. Andrea Knabel disappeared in August 2019. Since then, her family has worked with Louisville Metro Police, private investigators and K-9 search crews trying to find the missing mother of two.
wdrb.com
LMPD officers use local basketball league to connect with inner city Louisville youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some local police officers are using hoop dreams to connect with inner-city youth. The Police Activities League or PAL uses basketball and other programs to help connect officers with at-risk youth. The league was originally announced in January 2022. From the robbery of a postal worker,...
wdrb.com
Indiana lawmaker blames gas company for southern Indiana carbon monoxide scares
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB)-- Indiana officials are trying to get answers about a carbon monoxide scare in Clarksville on Christmas weekend. State Representative Ed Clere told WDRB he's very disappointed in CenterPoint Energy, following more than 100 reports of gas and carbon monoxide leaks over three days last night. The Clarksville...
wdrb.com
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023. ...The Flood Advisory is cancelled for the following rivers in. Green River at Rochester affecting Muhlenberg, Butler and Ohio. Counties. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for. the Green River at Rochester. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... -...
wdrb.com
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville loses to Wake Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne speaks after the Cardinals lost to Wake Forest. Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
wdrb.com
'A lot like home' | New Vine Grove police chief ready to grow small department
VINE GROVE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vine Grove is naming a new police chief less than a month after the department's former chief resigned. Chief Kenneth Holbert has been serving as interim since the resignation of former chief Kenny Mattingly last month. He'll be officially introduced as the head of the department on Monday.
