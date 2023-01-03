ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Fire damages warehouse in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire caused major damage to a warehouse in the California neighborhood late Saturday night. Bobby Copper with the Louisville Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 800 block of South 26th Street at around 10:15 p.m. It took 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to...
Biden spotlights Louisville revitalization project during Kentucky visit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's revitalization of the city's west end is getting national attention. During his visit to northern Kentucky on Wednesday, President Biden touted the transformations coming the Bluegrass thanks to the federal funds -- from a new Brent Spence Bridge to the improvement of an important corridor in the heart of downtown Louisville.
8 families displaced in South Louisville apartment fire Sunday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several apartment units are destroyed after an early Sunday morning apartment fire. Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Protection District said eight families at River Pointe Apartments are impacted, but no one was hurt. It started just before 4:30 a.m. at the apartments on Orell Road, which is...
Louisville police warn of uptick in packages stolen off porches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the Christmas season past, the peak season for deliveries has ended. But a growing number of people are getting the notification they’ve received a package that ends up missing from the front door. St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said it's important for people...
LMPD: woman shot and killed in the Taylor Berry Neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Aaron Ellis with LMPD says the reports of a shooting on the 1400 block of Sale Avenue came in shortly after midnight Sunday. Officers found a woman with gun shot injuries when they got...
New bar opens under ownership of Red Top HotDogs in Shelby Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former restaurant in the Shelby Park neighborhood has been transformed into a bar that could seem familiar to patrons. The Keswick opened on Friday night under the ownership of Red Top HotDogs, which closed its restaurant at the same location in September, but continued to operate its food truck. After founding the food truck, Ryan and Rachel Cohee opened a brick-and-mortar location at the corner of Logan and Mary streets in 2018.
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023. ...The Flood Advisory is cancelled for the following rivers in. Green River at Rochester affecting Muhlenberg, Butler and Ohio. Counties. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for. the Green River at Rochester. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... -...
