KWQC
Arrest made in Thursday overnight shooting in Davenport which left 1 dead and 1 seriously hurt
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department announced an arrest made in Thursday’s overnight shooting which left one person dead and one seriously hurt. Zachary L. Beverlin, 28 has been charged with first-degree murder, willful injury with serious injury, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent and felon in posession of a firearm.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested following overdose
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for drug possession following an overdose. According to a news release, at about 10:22 PM Thursday, January 5th, Des Moines County Deputies responded to 11912 Highway 99, lot number 96 in reference to a possible drug overdose.
KBUR
2023 Burlington Citizen’s Police Department
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department is reminding residents they will be hosting the 2023 Citizen’s Academy, starting on February 21, 2023. The academy is an eight-week course, which includes hands-on experience to better help participants understand what local police officers do to protect the community. Advanced registration is...
Muscatine teen charged after armed burglary Thursday
MUSCATINE, Iowa — A 19-year-old Muscatine man is in jail after an alleged armed burglary on Thursday, according to the Muscatine Police Department. At about 11:08 a.m. on Jan. 5, police responded to the 614 block of Monroe Street after a burglary in progress was reported. Officers soon arrived...
KBUR
Davenport man arrested in early Thursday shooting
Davenport, IA- Davenport Police have announced the arrest of a man in connection with a shooting incident that left one person dead and another seriously injured. According to a news release, on Thursday, January 5th, at about 2:19 AM, Davenport Police, Fire, and Medic EMS responded to the area of Third and Pine Streets in reference to reports of multiple shots fired.
KWQC
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a fatal shooting. Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North Pine streets for reports of shots fired. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
KWQC
Large police presence at 3rd and Pine in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning. Police told a TV6 crew on the scene that officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of W. 3rd and N. Pine Streets. At this time, Davenport police could not confirm...
'I worked with her everyday' | Colleagues share memories of Davenport apartment fire victim
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The community continues to mourn a Davenport woman who lost her life in an apartment fire. on Dec. 30. 31-year-old Marissa Lard died the day before Christmas Eve. Her son, Ky Lard remains in critical condition. Lard worked in the dietary department at the retirement community Iowa Masonic.
KBUR
Argyle man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 71-year-old Stephen Leonard Wixom of Argyle, Iowa was arrested Friday, January 6th, 2023 in the 700 block of South 5th Street in Keokuk. Wixom is charged with Delivery of more...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by East Moline police for felon in possession of weapon
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Deandre Hensley, 27, is wanted by East Moline police for possession of a weapon by a felon charge. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Hensley is 6-foot-1, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
Rock Island woman sentenced for killing 14-year-old girl in 2020
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A Rock Island woman will spend the next 20 years of her life in prison for stabbing a 14-year-old girl to death in December 2020. Jimena Jinez, now 20, pleaded guilty last October to first-degree murder for stabbing Lyric Stewart to death in the 1200 block of 11th Street on Dec. 30, 2020.
KBUR
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office: Holiday Traffic Enforcement Detail
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has released the results of the Sheriff’s Office’s Holiday Season Traffic Enforcement Detail. The enforcement detail was conducted from mid-November through December of 2022. The categories focused on in the detail are the leading cause of traffic crashes and crash-related...
KBUR
Jefferson County man charged with Domestic Violence, Child Endangerment
Lockridge, IA- A Jefferson County man has been arrested and charged with child endangerment and felony domestic assault. TV Station KTVO reports that 32-year-old Randon William Lee Robbins is accused of assaulting two family members on New Year’s Eve in Lockridge. One of the family members he assaulted, being a child.
ourquadcities.com
Driver fled, crashed, injured 3, trooper alleges
A 41-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he led a pursuit to elude law enforcement then crashed, injuring his passengers. Joseph Sutton faces felony charges of eluding, second-degree criminal mischief and serious injury by vehicle, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence – first offense, according to court records.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help finding 2 individuals suspected to use a stolen card
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are looking for two people they say stole a wallet and then used the credit cards at Walmart. According to police, a woman’s wallet was stolen between 3 and 5 p.m. Dec .19 at Marshall’s in Moline. The cards were then used...
KWQC
Former Davenport teacher sentenced to prison in invasion of privacy case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher was sentenced this week to six years in prison for secretly recording people in various stages of undress in his Bettendorf home. In December, District Court Judge Meghan Corbin found Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, guilty of five counts...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island man sentenced for drug, firearm offenses
Jayvontae Dashwan Bland Robertson, 29, of Rock Island, was sentenced on Jan. 4, 2023, to 96 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and marijuana, and felon in possession of a firearm. Following his term of imprisonment, Robertson was ordered to serve three years of supervised release, according to...
kciiradio.com
Felony Assault Charges For Lockridge Man
On December 31, at approximately 9:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on the 100 block of Railroad Street in Lockridge. The caller reported that her husband, identified as 32-year-old Randon William Lee Robbins, had assaulted two family members, one a juvenile. The caller had locked herself and her child in the car for protection, while Robbins could be heard screaming and hitting the vehicle.
'We'll pull through it, but we need help' | Father of woman killed in Davenport apartment fire speaks out
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The father of the woman who lost her life in a Davenport apartment fire in late December is seeking community support. Marissa Lard died on Dec. 23 — one day before Christmas Eve. The apartment fire started at approximately 2:23 PM on the 1600 block of W. 42 St. in Davenport.
beckersasc.com
Iowa physician accused of unsafe practicing must pay penalty
Davenport, Iowa-based dermatologist Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah, MD, has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training after being accused of unsafe practices, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Jan. 5. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Gangadhariah with practicing in a way harmful to the public due to his...
