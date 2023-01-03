ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Related
KWQC

Arrest made in Thursday overnight shooting in Davenport which left 1 dead and 1 seriously hurt

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department announced an arrest made in Thursday’s overnight shooting which left one person dead and one seriously hurt. Zachary L. Beverlin, 28 has been charged with first-degree murder, willful injury with serious injury, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent and felon in posession of a firearm.
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Burlington man arrested following overdose

Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for drug possession following an overdose. According to a news release, at about 10:22 PM Thursday, January 5th, Des Moines County Deputies responded to 11912 Highway 99, lot number 96 in reference to a possible drug overdose.
BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

2023 Burlington Citizen’s Police Department

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department is reminding residents they will be hosting the 2023 Citizen’s Academy, starting on February 21, 2023. The academy is an eight-week course, which includes hands-on experience to better help participants understand what local police officers do to protect the community. Advanced registration is...
BURLINGTON, IA
WQAD

Muscatine teen charged after armed burglary Thursday

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A 19-year-old Muscatine man is in jail after an alleged armed burglary on Thursday, according to the Muscatine Police Department. At about 11:08 a.m. on Jan. 5, police responded to the 614 block of Monroe Street after a burglary in progress was reported. Officers soon arrived...
MUSCATINE, IA
KBUR

Davenport man arrested in early Thursday shooting

Davenport, IA- Davenport Police have announced the arrest of a man in connection with a shooting incident that left one person dead and another seriously injured. According to a news release, on Thursday, January 5th, at about 2:19 AM, Davenport Police, Fire, and Medic EMS responded to the area of Third and Pine Streets in reference to reports of multiple shots fired.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a fatal shooting. Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North Pine streets for reports of shots fired. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Large police presence at 3rd and Pine in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning. Police told a TV6 crew on the scene that officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of W. 3rd and N. Pine Streets. At this time, Davenport police could not confirm...
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Argyle man arrested on felony drug charges

Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 71-year-old Stephen Leonard Wixom of Argyle, Iowa was arrested Friday, January 6th, 2023 in the 700 block of South 5th Street in Keokuk. Wixom is charged with Delivery of more...
ARGYLE, IA
KBUR

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office: Holiday Traffic Enforcement Detail

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has released the results of the Sheriff’s Office’s Holiday Season Traffic Enforcement Detail. The enforcement detail was conducted from mid-November through December of 2022. The categories focused on in the detail are the leading cause of traffic crashes and crash-related...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Driver fled, crashed, injured 3, trooper alleges

A 41-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he led a pursuit to elude law enforcement then crashed, injuring his passengers. Joseph Sutton faces felony charges of eluding, second-degree criminal mischief and serious injury by vehicle, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence – first offense, according to court records.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island man sentenced for drug, firearm offenses

Jayvontae Dashwan Bland Robertson, 29, of Rock Island, was sentenced on Jan. 4, 2023, to 96 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and marijuana, and felon in possession of a firearm. Following his term of imprisonment, Robertson was ordered to serve three years of supervised release, according to...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
kciiradio.com

Felony Assault Charges For Lockridge Man

On December 31, at approximately 9:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on the 100 block of Railroad Street in Lockridge. The caller reported that her husband, identified as 32-year-old Randon William Lee Robbins, had assaulted two family members, one a juvenile. The caller had locked herself and her child in the car for protection, while Robbins could be heard screaming and hitting the vehicle.
LOCKRIDGE, IA
beckersasc.com

Iowa physician accused of unsafe practicing must pay penalty

Davenport, Iowa-based dermatologist Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah, MD, has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training after being accused of unsafe practices, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Jan. 5. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Gangadhariah with practicing in a way harmful to the public due to his...
DAVENPORT, IA

