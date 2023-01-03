Read full article on original website
Thousands expected to visit Orangeburg County for 58th Annual Grand American Coon Hunt
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — It's the 58th year of the Grand American Coon Hunt in Orangeburg County. Coonhounds compete in casts of four dogs to simulate a coon hunt. The Orangeburg County tradition was founded in the 1960s and draws crowds by the thousands every year. “It’s always been...
wfxg.com
Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Aiken County
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WFXG) - Parkdale Mills in Aiken County has been evacuated as crews work to extinguish a fire, dispatch says. Officials tell FOX54 the call came in shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning. Parkdale Mills is located on Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville. No injuries have been reported. This...
live5news.com
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
WJBF.com
New Aiken shopping center and housing to replace Aiken Mall
AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The city of Aiken and developers are working on the new retail shopping center and living spaces at the Aiken Mall. Bria Smith has the story. After tearing down what used to be the Aiken Mall and years of planning, people who live in Aiken will soon have a new outlet mall and housing options to choose from.
walterborolive.com
Former Colleton County Councilman, Reverend Evon Robinson, Sr., to Serve as MLK Parade Marshal
For 35 years, the Walterboro Shrine Club of Arabian Temple #139 has sponsored the town’s parade, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As a nation, we honor this slain civil rights leader whose mission was to advocate for all people who had been oppressed by unjust laws and immoral abuses. King vowed, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Serving this year as parade marshal is a former Colleton County Councilman and retired pastor, Rev. Evon Arrington Robinson, Sr. When given the invitation to serve as this year’s marshal, Rev. Robinson expressed many words of gratitude and was most elated to accept this honor. Due to COVID restrictions, the parade was not held in 2021, and it was not held in 2022 because of inclement weather.
WRDW-TV
Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Graniteville
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded to the scene of a structure fire at Parkdale Mills on Friday morning. The yarn plant is in the 400 block of Ascauga Lake Road. According to dispatchers, the building was evacuated. There are no reports of injuries at this time. The...
City of Salley centerpiece collapses during Wednesday storm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Salley, South Carolina was hit with a storm on Wednesday. People in Salley said the weather didn’t seem that bad at first. But whatever blew through the town was enough to down some trees and a pavilion in the middle of town. According to people who live in Salley, the weather […]
coladaily.com
Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green named S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year
Jarvis Green continued his transition to boys’ basketball at Dutch Fork High School on Friday, as honors from football continue to be bestowed upon him. Gatorade named the Clemson University signee its 2022 South Carolina Football Player of the Year. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguished Green as South Carolina’s best high school football player.
WIS-TV
VIDEO: Senator Tom Davis arrested for public intoxication
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State Senator Tom Davis was arrested in Lexington for public intoxication on January 1, 2023. WIS has obtained dash camera and in-car footage from the Lexington Police Department showing the moments Senator Davis was arrested. Senator Davis told police he had just left a...
South Carolina Arby’s franchise fined nearly $48K for allowing minors to work more than allowed
The Arby's franchisee has been penalized after the Department of Labor learned it was allowing 65 of its minor-aged employees to work more than what is federally allowed in South Carolina.
WRDW-TV
Two dead in different accidents Friday night in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people died in separate vehicle accidents on Friday. According to authorities, on Friday just after 6:45 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway for an accident involving a person and a vehicle.
wfxg.com
Columbia County Commissioners release statement following dog attack
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Columbia County leaders shared a statement Saturday after a dog attack that happened Friday evening. “Having my grandson almost drown and spending days in the PICU, I can totally. empathize. My heart hurts for Justin and his family. No parent or child should have to endure...
Longtime North Augusta Middle School teacher dies
A longtime North Augusta Middle School English teacher has died, according to Aiken County Public Schools.
WRDW-TV
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
wgac.com
Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina
The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
Power pole falls on utility worker in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A utility worker was transported to the hospital Friday morning after a power pole fell on top of them. Details are limited, but we know the incident happened about 9:15 a.m. on Old Belaire Lane in Grovetown. Georgia Power says a crash caused one of their poles to fall on […]
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor Violations
Investigation reveals that the restaurant group violated the child labor hours of work in their locations at Greenville, Irmo, Columbia, Laurens, Orangeburg, Newberry, Piedmont, Seneca, and Walhalla.
NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC
Delores Whack, 67, is on a mission to prove that it's never too late to reach your goals. For her, that dream was to obtain a college degree for the very first time. The post NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
wfxg.com
Augusta Commission denies rezoning request for South Augusta developments
Augusta, g.a (WFXG) - A SOUTH AUGUSTA NEIGHBORHOOD IS OVERJOYED, AFTER THE AUGUSTA COMMISSION DENIED PETITIONS That would have allowed two separate developments to be BUILT NEAR THEM. SINCE NOVEMBER, RESIDENTS WHO RESIDE NEAR WINDSOR SPRING AND RICHMOND H. ILLS HAVE BEEN COMING BEFORE THE COMMISSION IN HOPES OF PREVENTING...
Crash on I-20 in S.C. blocks exit to Bettis Academy Road
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of an crash. It happened around 10:50 Tuesday morning on I-20 west bound near mile marker 11 in Aiken County. Traffic is only blocked at the exit ramp to Bettis Academy Road. At least two injuries reported. Motorists should find an alternate route.
