Small business issues grab early 2023 headlines
If you can believe it, the first week of 2023 is wrapping up fast. Our next guest says that before the year gets away from us, he has a few things he believes small businesses should be aware of. Mike Switzer interviews Frank Knapp, President and CEO of the SC Small Business Chamber of Commerce in Columbia.
SC Lede: Politics II - Judgment Day
On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for January 7, 2022, we recap some of the week's biggest news, including the South Carolina Supreme Court's decision to strike down the state's six-week abortion law, the release of Gov. Henry McMaster's executive budget, and much more. We want to hear...
