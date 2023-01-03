ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Goodbye to Sunday storms and hello to Sunday sunshine

After Saturday night and Sunday morning storms, gone are the record highs in the 80s of Saturday now replaced by north wind and highs today that will top out in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday storm totals:. The heaviest rain impacted the region from midnight until 5am, with areas...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Storms blasting across the area tonight

The front continues to bring a line of heavy rain. While the severe component is decreasing, the storms are still very strong and in general we should receive between 1″-2″ of rain. However, 3″-4″ is possible and that would cause street flooding. The front moves off the coast Sunday morning. We should see clearing by mid morning on Sunday.
Click2Houston.com

The ultimate Texas to-do list: Make 2023 the year of adventure

Breathtaking mountain vistas, ocean views, incredible museums and music, mouthwatering food, Texas does indeed have it all. That said, enjoying everything Texas has to offer during a lifetime is more than a challenge, it’s an impossibility. But with a little structure, some planning, and list, perhaps you could see the best of the best.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Several major highway closures coming our way this weekend

HOUSTON – This is the What’s Driving Houston newsletter sent out by KPRC 2 traffic expert Anavid Reyes. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello Houston, and welcome back! I hope everyone is having a great start to 2023!. The Texas Department of Transportation put a bunch of projects on...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Former Texans player’s home on the market in Bellaire for $2.1M

BELLAIRE, Texas – A former Houston Texans player leaving the Houston area has his Bellaire home on the market for $2,100,000. Realtor Donna Wilson of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty did not disclose the player’s name, but shared a look inside the home at 4532 Elm Street with photos from the listing.
BELLAIRE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Kick Off to 2023 Live Racing Season: Sam Houston Race Park

The Houston Life team helped celebrate a brand new season of racing at Sam Houston Race Park. They’ll take us inside all of the racing action, teach how to place a bet and go behind the scenes with the horses and jockeys as they gear up for another fast paced season. Here’s what you need to know:
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Tomball Memorial’s Reed Odell

TOMBALL, Texas – This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Tomball Memorial’s Reed Odell. He’s a senior and is the anchor for the basketball team’s defense, according to his coach Matt Bailey. Odell averages for to five blocks a game now, Bailey said, adding that he’s had games where he’s had almost 10 blocks.
TOMBALL, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Ruth, a pup with a philosophy on life’s luxuries

Nine-year-old Ruth is perfection wrapped up in a bow. Volunteers with the Houston Humane Society say she was found as a stray five blocks from the shelter. Ruth is a sweet vintage girl who not only knows tricks such as a hi-five paw, but she has also learned a thing or two about life: eat the treats, take a nap, smell the roses.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Savor it - This Hyde Park home on market for $1.9M has high-end looks that scream ‘style’ 👀💖

HOUSTON – A Hyde Park home built in 2017 is on the market for $1,929,000 and it’s got all the high-end luxury you’re likely drooling over on Instagram. The home has style, seriously, y’all. Not everyone can pull off knot accents hanging from the ceiling or THAT wallpaper, but this conglomeration of tied-together style really, really works.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 features this Houston queen

HOUSTON – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will return for season 15 with a two hour premiere on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. Sixteen drag performers will compete for a $200,000 cash prize, including the show’s first-ever Houston contestant, Mistress Isabelle Brooks. In a video on...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Fuel leak in Virginia shuts down part of Colonial Pipeline

DANVILLE, Va. – A diesel fuel leak in Virginia shut down part of the Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, which supplies roughly half the fuel consumed on the East Coast, but it is expected to restart Saturday, the company said. The spill was discovered Tuesday. And...
VIRGINIA STATE
Click2Houston.com

How Texans helped plot, foment and carry out the Jan. 6 insurrection

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection would not have been possible without the help of a number of key Texans.
TEXAS STATE

