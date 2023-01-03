Fever-reducers for kids are in short supply across North Texas, creating yet another headache for parents trying to care for their children during this tripledemic of flu, RSV and COVID.Why it matters: This is the worst flu season in a decade, and it is affecting children and adults in unprecedented ways. Kids in day care are especially at risk.The big picture: Unlike last year's baby formula shortage, the shortage of children's Tylenol and Motrin isn't stemming from a broken supply chain. It's coming from unexpectedly high consumer demand, Axios Vitals' Tina Reed reports.State of play: The FDA's most recent drug...

