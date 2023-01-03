Police: 1 person killed in shooting in Neptune Township
One person is dead following a shooting on Drummond Avenue in Neptune Township, police say.
The Monmouth County prosecutor is working in conjunction with Neptune Township police on the case.
MORE: Police: 1 dead in shooting in Neptune Township
Friends and family tell News 12 the person who was killed was Terrance Johnson. They say he was visiting a friend when the gunfire erupted.
Authorities have only confirmed that there was a homicide but have not confirmed the victim's identity.
Comments / 0