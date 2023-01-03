ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

Police: 1 person killed in shooting in Neptune Township

By News 12 Staff
One person is dead following a shooting on Drummond Avenue in Neptune Township, police say.

The Monmouth County prosecutor is working in conjunction with Neptune Township police on the case.

Friends and family tell News 12 the person who was killed was Terrance Johnson. They say he was visiting a friend when the gunfire erupted.

Authorities have only confirmed that there was a homicide but have not confirmed the victim's identity.

