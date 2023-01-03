ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russians Rage at Commanders After Missile Massacre

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 5 days ago
Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Russian lawmakers and commentators have expressed outrage at Kremlin commanders after scores of troops were killed in a devastating missile strike in Ukraine . A temporary barracks holding Russian soldiers was reduced to rubble on New Year’s Eve in Makiivka, eastern Ukraine, when it was hit by four rockets fired from U.S.-made HIMARS launchers, the Russian defense ministry said, adding that 63 of its troops were killed in the attack. The operation—one of the deadliest single strikes since the start of the conflict—has sparked outrage among Russian nationalists who have called for military officials to be punished. “What happened in Makiivka is horrible,” wrote Archangel Spetznaz Z, a Russian military blogger, adding: “Who came up with the idea to place personnel in large numbers in one building, where even a fool understands that even if they hit with artillery, there will be many wounded or dead?” Sergei Mironov, a Russian lawmaker and former chairman of the Federation Council, also called for criminal consequences for officials who “allowed the concentration of military personnel in an unprotected building” and “all the higher authorities who did not provide the proper level of security.”

R Nelson
5d ago

That rage will turn to fear once Russian infastructure begins to fall as they will struggle to play defense instead of offense. It will be Russians running for cover at the sound of air raid sirens !

Mary Ann Sporcic
5d ago

Dear Russia, In the first place, should NEVER have invaded Ukraine. Solution? Start by getting rid of Putin and his murderous henchmen. Putin is killing off those who disagree with him. You want democracy? Go after it, because your children and grandchildren surely will. ☦️

seadogpirate
5d ago

ukraine rang in their new year and out with a great big bang. the russian's should rage at vladolf putuler for invading ukraine to begin with.

