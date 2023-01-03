Robin Lopez Hilariously Says He And Donovan Mitchell Combined For 72 Points Against The Chicago Bulls

Robin Lopez hilarious pointed out that he and Donovan Mitchell combined for 72 points against the Chicago Bulls on a historic night.

We have seen players put up some outrageous numbers this season in the NBA. Anthony Davis recorded 55 points and 17 rebounds against the Wizards in early December and then later that month, Luka Doncic put up the first ever 60/20/10 game in the history of the NBA.

On Monday night, it was Donovan Mitchell's turn to put on a show and he had a game for the ages. Mitchell dropped 71 points on the Chicago Bulls in a come-from-behind win for the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime. NBA stars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant were in awe of Mitchell , as it was just the 10th time a player scored more than 70 points in a game. His teammate Robin Lopez, who definitely has a sense of humor , took the time to let the world know that he and Mitchell combined for 72 points on this historic night!

"I'm going to get it out of the way and point out that Donovan Mitchell and Robin Lopez combined for 72 tonight. Hashtag Historic Game."

It drew comparisons to the viral meme of Kobe Bryant and Kwame Brown combining for 63 points in a game in 2005, where the former had 62 points. This was the second win in a row for the Cavs after a 3-game losing run and we look set for a tight battle at the top of the Eastern Conference, as there isn't much to separate the top 5 seeds.

NBA Fans Want Donovan Mitchell To Ask The Cavaliers To Bring Back LeBron James

The Cavaliers are clearly trending upward, but you'd still say that they are probably a level below teams like the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. So, when Mitchell was hyped after watching LeBron dominate the Hawks recently, fans wanted him to ask the front office to bring back the King.

James has made it clear that he wants to compete for championships at this stage of his career and if he does end up on the Cavs, you'd have to make them the favorites to win it all. LeBron has plenty left in the tank as we have seen, and he won't have to shoulder a big load either. The question would be how much would the Cavaliers be willing to give up, as they already traded away a lot to get Mitchell.

