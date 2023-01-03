ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
After Kevin McCarthy's election as speaker, Congress looks ahead

After a tumultuous week, members of the U.S. House are finally sworn in and set to begin their work for a new Congress. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said after the historic stalemate and public fights among members of his own conference, he is betting his Republican majority is ready to get on the same page.
Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil's Congress, calling for military to take control

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress in the capital of Brasília on Sunday, calling for the military to take over Brazil's government. Many Bolsonaro supporters have refused to accept the far-right former leader's defeat in elections more than two months ago to the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was sworn in as president a week ago.
Politics chat: What a fragmented Republican party means for Biden's agenda

If you stayed up late on Friday night, you might have seen House Republicans shout and wrangle until they got the votes needed to get California's Kevin McCarthy the speaker's gavel. But what remains is a House with a narrow and clearly unaligned Republican majority, which is likely to make governing tricky, to say the least. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us now. Welcome to the show, Tam.
Trump and two rioters are sued over the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick

The longtime partner of a U.S. Capitol Police officer who died following the Jan. 6. insurrection has sued former President Donald Trump and two rioters for wrongful death. Sandra Garza, who is representing the estate of Brian Sicknick, claims her partner's death was "a direct and foreseeable consequence" of Trump's words that day. She also assigns liability to Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios, two men accused of assaulting Sicknick with chemical spray during the breach.
