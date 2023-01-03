Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Woman accused of stabbing man with knife during altercation in Union
ROCKLAND — A Searsport woman remains in jail after she was arrested Dec. 31 for allegedly causing injuries to a man with a knife during an argument in Union. Clare Malmstrom, 47, was charged by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault and criminal mischief. Malmstrom made...
penbaypilot.com
Lincolnville man charged with murder, held without bail in Waldo County Jail
LINCOLNVILLE — On Friday, January 6, 2023 at approximately 9:39 a.m., the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville for an unresponsive male. Sheriff Deputies responded and found Kevin Curit, 47, of Lincolnville deceased. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit...
foxbangor.com
Two arrested on drug charges
SKOWHEGAN- Two people are facing drug charges after police searched their home in Skowhegan. According to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, deputies searched a residence at 140 Madison Avenue about 6:30 Wednesday morning. He said they found more than 6 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, drug packaging materials and drug...
WPFO
Police investigate second death on Lewiston street in past 2 days
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police are investigating a second death on a Lewiston street in as many days. The Lewiston Police Department says a body was found around 2 p.m. in a home at 83 Bartlett Street. The residence is about a block away from where another body was found Thursday.
WMTW
1 dead, another hurt in head-on collision in Woolwich
WOOLWICH, Maine — A Lewiston man has died in a head-on crash that shut down traffic on the Sagadahoc Bridge in Woolwich Friday afternoon. Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry says the crash was reported at around 12:45 p.m. at the north end of the bridge connecting Woolwich and Bath.
Maine Police Looking For Suspect Who Crashed into Elderly Couple’s Home, Drove Off
Police are looking for a suspect that led them on a high-speed chase before crashing into the home of an elderly couple and fleeing the scene. Now, that couple has been displaced from their home. According to an article from WGME 13, the Lewiston Police Department was attempting to conduct...
Multiple Arrests Made After Drug Bust Tuesday in Augusta, Maine
According to a press release from the Augusta, Maine Police Department, multiple suspects have been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant on Summer Street in Augusta. The release goes on to say that on Tuesday morning just before noontime, the Augusta Police along with assistance from...
WMTW
School community gathering to 'mourn the loss' of teen critically injured in Richmond crash
The Erskine Academy community in South China is mourning the loss of a student who was critically injured in a crash on Dec. 30 in Richmond. "We are preparing for difficult days and emotions ahead as we mourn the loss of Remy and support the Pettengills and our students while grieving ourselves," the school's headmaster Michael McQuarrie wrote.
Missing Boothbay Man Disappeared While His Truck Was Warming Up
A 60-year-old Boothbay man went missing from his yard sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, leaving his truck running in the driveway. Thomas P. Harris was last seen on Monday evening, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road in Boothbay. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted on the department's Facebook page that the man's roommate told them he found Thomas's truck running in the yard Tuesday morning, but that Thomas was nowhere to be found. Officials searched the area around the residence, with help from Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police K-9 Teams, but they were not able to pick up a scent and found no evidence of the man. At this time, it's not clear whether he walked away or may have entered a vehicle and left the area. But the fact that he left his vehicle running would suggest that he intended to return.
WMTW
Man injured in one of two shooting incidents in Lewiston over weekend
LEWISTON, Maine — Gunshots rang out in Lewiston over the weekend, sending police to two separate incidents late Sunday evening. Lewiston Police were first called to Knox Street around 9 p.m. after a patrol officer believed he heard gunfire. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings belonging to different guns.
WMTW
Maine man accused of kidnapping woman, causing standoff with police
WHITEFIELD, Maine — A Whitefield man faces a list of charges, including kidnapping and aggravated assault, after an armed standoff that lasted more than 15 hours. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were first called to a home on Heath Road in Whitefield Sunday around 7:40 p.m. for a reported domestic incident.
truecountry935.com
Another Body Found in Lewiston
A second body in as many days has been found in Lewiston on Bartlett Street. Both deaths are under investigation.
WMTW
Second body found this week on Lewiston street
LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
Second body found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston within two days
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police were called to the scene of a dead body on Bartlett Street on Friday. It was the second consecutive day a body has been found on the street. Police said a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. Officials said...
989wclz.com
Driver who rear-ended tractor-trailer in fatal Androscoggin County crash identified
Police have identified the driver killed in a crash in the town of Poland on Monday. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Gary Hesketh of Oxford died at the scene of the crash on Harris Hill Road around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Deputies said he rear-ended a tractor-trailer that...
Search underway at Two Lights State Park for missing Portland woman
PORTLAND, Maine — A search is underway in the area of Two Lights State Park for a Portland woman who has been reported missing. The 40-year-old woman was reportedly last seen at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department. The...
penbaypilot.com
Firefighters already in response mode when Warren fire reported
WARREN — Responders had a couple of minutes on their side in regards to a house fire on Highland Road, in Warren, Saturday afternoon, due to mutual aid already being in response mode. Moments before, Warren Fire Department’s mutual aid had been started, and then cancelled from another fire...
wabi.tv
Livermore Falls Town Manager on leave pending investigation
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - The Select Board in Livermore Falls is holding a special session Friday afternoon to appoint an Acting Town Manager. The board voted Tuesday to place Amanda Allen on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation. Stacey Neumann of Murray Plumb & Murray has been hired to...
lcnme.com
Emergency Responders on Scene of Wiscasset Crash
The Donald E. Davey Bridge connecting Wiscasset and Edgecomb was down to one-lane traffic as responders work on the scene of a motor-vehicle crash the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The crash was in the vicinity of Route 1 and Middle Street in downtown Wiscasset. The Wiscasset Police Department, Wiscasset...
Waterville Convenience Store Robbed On Monday Morning
Police in Waterville are investigating a robbery at a KMD convenience store. According to an article on the KJ website, the Circle K at 445 Kennedy Memorial Drive was robbed at just after 1:30 AM on Monday, January 2nd. The suspect has yet to be apprehended. According to the article....
