A 60-year-old Boothbay man went missing from his yard sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, leaving his truck running in the driveway. Thomas P. Harris was last seen on Monday evening, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road in Boothbay. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted on the department's Facebook page that the man's roommate told them he found Thomas's truck running in the yard Tuesday morning, but that Thomas was nowhere to be found. Officials searched the area around the residence, with help from Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police K-9 Teams, but they were not able to pick up a scent and found no evidence of the man. At this time, it's not clear whether he walked away or may have entered a vehicle and left the area. But the fact that he left his vehicle running would suggest that he intended to return.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO