Whitefield, ME

penbaypilot.com

Woman accused of stabbing man with knife during altercation in Union

ROCKLAND — A Searsport woman remains in jail after she was arrested Dec. 31 for allegedly causing injuries to a man with a knife during an argument in Union. Clare Malmstrom, 47, was charged by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault and criminal mischief. Malmstrom made...
UNION, ME
foxbangor.com

Two arrested on drug charges

SKOWHEGAN- Two people are facing drug charges after police searched their home in Skowhegan. According to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, deputies searched a residence at 140 Madison Avenue about 6:30 Wednesday morning. He said they found more than 6 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, drug packaging materials and drug...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
WMTW

1 dead, another hurt in head-on collision in Woolwich

WOOLWICH, Maine — A Lewiston man has died in a head-on crash that shut down traffic on the Sagadahoc Bridge in Woolwich Friday afternoon. Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry says the crash was reported at around 12:45 p.m. at the north end of the bridge connecting Woolwich and Bath.
WOOLWICH, ME
92 Moose

Multiple Arrests Made After Drug Bust Tuesday in Augusta, Maine

According to a press release from the Augusta, Maine Police Department, multiple suspects have been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant on Summer Street in Augusta. The release goes on to say that on Tuesday morning just before noontime, the Augusta Police along with assistance from...
AUGUSTA, ME
Q106.5

Missing Boothbay Man Disappeared While His Truck Was Warming Up

A 60-year-old Boothbay man went missing from his yard sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, leaving his truck running in the driveway. Thomas P. Harris was last seen on Monday evening, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road in Boothbay. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted on the department's Facebook page that the man's roommate told them he found Thomas's truck running in the yard Tuesday morning, but that Thomas was nowhere to be found. Officials searched the area around the residence, with help from Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police K-9 Teams, but they were not able to pick up a scent and found no evidence of the man. At this time, it's not clear whether he walked away or may have entered a vehicle and left the area. But the fact that he left his vehicle running would suggest that he intended to return.
BOOTHBAY, ME
WMTW

Man injured in one of two shooting incidents in Lewiston over weekend

LEWISTON, Maine — Gunshots rang out in Lewiston over the weekend, sending police to two separate incidents late Sunday evening. Lewiston Police were first called to Knox Street around 9 p.m. after a patrol officer believed he heard gunfire. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings belonging to different guns.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Maine man accused of kidnapping woman, causing standoff with police

WHITEFIELD, Maine — A Whitefield man faces a list of charges, including kidnapping and aggravated assault, after an armed standoff that lasted more than 15 hours. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were first called to a home on Heath Road in Whitefield Sunday around 7:40 p.m. for a reported domestic incident.
WHITEFIELD, ME
WMTW

Second body found this week on Lewiston street

LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
LEWISTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Firefighters already in response mode when Warren fire reported

WARREN — Responders had a couple of minutes on their side in regards to a house fire on Highland Road, in Warren, Saturday afternoon, due to mutual aid already being in response mode. Moments before, Warren Fire Department’s mutual aid had been started, and then cancelled from another fire...
WARREN, ME
wabi.tv

Livermore Falls Town Manager on leave pending investigation

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - The Select Board in Livermore Falls is holding a special session Friday afternoon to appoint an Acting Town Manager. The board voted Tuesday to place Amanda Allen on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation. Stacey Neumann of Murray Plumb & Murray has been hired to...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
lcnme.com

Emergency Responders on Scene of Wiscasset Crash

The Donald E. Davey Bridge connecting Wiscasset and Edgecomb was down to one-lane traffic as responders work on the scene of a motor-vehicle crash the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The crash was in the vicinity of Route 1 and Middle Street in downtown Wiscasset. The Wiscasset Police Department, Wiscasset...
WISCASSET, ME
92 Moose

Waterville Convenience Store Robbed On Monday Morning

Police in Waterville are investigating a robbery at a KMD convenience store. According to an article on the KJ website, the Circle K at 445 Kennedy Memorial Drive was robbed at just after 1:30 AM on Monday, January 2nd. The suspect has yet to be apprehended. According to the article....
WATERVILLE, ME
92 Moose

92 Moose

