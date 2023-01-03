Cheel Arena (Potsdam, N.Y.) Saturday, Jan. 7—3 p.m. Appleton Arena (Canton, N.Y.) Yale women's hockey hits the road for a pair of ECAC Hockey contests at Clarkson and St. Lawrence. On Friday, Jan. 6, the Bulldogs are set to face Clarkson in Potsdam, N.Y. before traveling to Canton, N.Y. on Saturday, Jan. 7 for a meeting with St. Lawrence. Both contests will be live on ESPN+ and available for international viewing on Stretch Internet.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO