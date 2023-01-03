ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Gear Up for First Meet of the Season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Yale gymnastics team will kick start the season against LIU Sunday. The defending Ivy Classic champions hope to have a strong start to 2023 at the Pratt Recreation Center in Brookville, N.Y. Senior Raegan Walker looks to lead the Bulldogs with her experience. Last year...
yalebulldogs.com

Bargman's Goals Help Bulldogs Defeat No. 11 Clarkson

POTSDAM, N.Y. – Behind two goals from Anna Bargman, the No. 3 Yale women's hockey team defeated No. 11 Clarkson, 3-1, at Cheel Arena. The win puts the Bulldogs at 13-1-1 overall and 7-1-1 in the ECAC, while the Golden Knights fell to 16-6-1 overall and 5-4-0 in the conference.
yalebulldogs.com

Women's Hockey Travels to Clarkson, St. Lawrence

Cheel Arena (Potsdam, N.Y.) Saturday, Jan. 7—3 p.m. Appleton Arena (Canton, N.Y.) Yale women's hockey hits the road for a pair of ECAC Hockey contests at Clarkson and St. Lawrence. On Friday, Jan. 6, the Bulldogs are set to face Clarkson in Potsdam, N.Y. before traveling to Canton, N.Y. on Saturday, Jan. 7 for a meeting with St. Lawrence. Both contests will be live on ESPN+ and available for international viewing on Stretch Internet.
yalebulldogs.com

Men's Hockey Travels to Merrimack, Vermont

Lawler Rink (North Andover, Mass.) Gutterson Fieldhouse (Burlington, Vt.) The Yale men's hockey team will play two games on the road this weekend. The Bulldogs will first head to North Andover, Mass. for a meeting with nationally ranked Merrimack before making the trek north to Burlington for a game against Vermont. Both contests will be streamed on ESPN+.
