Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
msn.com
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle
Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington
Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
How Biden plans to persuade migrants not to risk coming to the U.S.-Mexico border
President Biden's administration wants to stop migrants from traveling overland to the U.S.-Mexico border. Their new plan attempts to shift the incentives. Yesterday, the president said the U.S. will make it harder for people to get in if they show up at the border and make it easier for some to get in if they stay in their home countries and apply from there. Thirty thousand people per month will be admitted that way. These new rules apply to people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas joins us now.
Politics chat: What a fragmented Republican party means for Biden's agenda
If you stayed up late on Friday night, you might have seen House Republicans shout and wrangle until they got the votes needed to get California's Kevin McCarthy the speaker's gavel. But what remains is a House with a narrow and clearly unaligned Republican majority, which is likely to make governing tricky, to say the least. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us now. Welcome to the show, Tam.
The current state of China-U.S. relations
As a new year begins, we wanted to take stock of where things stand between the world's two largest economies. That would be the U.S. and China, and there's no shortage of points of friction in the wider relationship. The Biden administration has confronted China over human rights, tariffs, chip export controls, Taiwan. Then there's the space race. NASA is concerned about China claiming parts of the moon. Well, joining me now is Yun Sun. She is director of the China program at the Stimson Center. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
McCarthy finally wins 15th vote for House speaker, but not without concessions
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHERYL JOHNSON: The Honorable Kevin McCarthy of the state of California, having received a majority of the votes cast, is duly elected speaker of the House of Representatives. (APPLAUSE) SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. But it took 15 rounds of voting over five days. There is finally, however,...
Day 4 of the House trying to to elect a speaker: The dynamic has shifted
For the fourth day in a row, the House of Representatives has tried to elect a speaker. California Republican Kevin McCarthy did pick up support today from a big chunk of the 20 Republicans who had been voting against him for the last three days. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) TYLEASE...
House Republicans try to elect a new speaker for a third straight day
For the third day, the House of Representatives convened to elect a new speaker. And for the third day, Kevin McCarthy failed to get the votes to take the gavel. McCarthy keeps insisting he will eventually win. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KEVIN MCCARTHY: I think we're having good discussions. I...
Week in politics: What Kevin McCarthy's election means for the next two years
This past week in the House of Representatives went a little like this. A speaker has not been elected. A speaker has not been elected. A speaker has not been elected. A speaker has not been elected. The Honorable Kevin McCarthy of the State of California is duly elected speaker...
Arizona's new governor Katie Hobbs reflects on her campaign, inauguration and vision
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KATIE HOBBS: I'm an optimist. That's Arizona's Governor Katie Hobbs speaking at her inauguration on Thursday. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) HOBBS: I believe that now is the perfect time to move past division and partisanship and return to a path of cooperation and progress. SIMON: But...
'The Divided Dial' examines how right-wing radio spreads misinformation
Before the attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021, a talk radio host was on the air. Eric Metaxas interviewed a man who denied the presidential election results and who in turn got a call from Donald Trump. (SOUNDBITE OF RADIO SHOW, "THE ERIC METAXAS SHOW") ERIC METAXAS: Mr. President,...
Unemployment has fallen to 3.5%, matching the lowest level in half a century
We are in a Goldilocks moment for the U.S. job market - not too hot and not too cold. Today we learned that U.S. employers added 223,000 jobs last month as the unemployment rate fell to just 3.5%, matching its lowest level in half a century. And at the same time, hundreds of thousands of new workers entered the job market in December, which helped take some of the pressure off rising wages and inflation. Wall Street liked what it saw in this jobs report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 700 points. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us now. Hi, Scott.
Employers slowed their rate of hiring in December, easing the Fed's inflation fears
There have been some serious layoffs in the high tech industry lately - Amazon cutting 18,000 jobs. Salesforce is laying off more than 7,000 people. But the broader job market is still humming and the unemployment rate last month was just 3.5%. That matches its lowest level since 1969. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us. Scott, thanks so much for being with us.
Tribes are suing to stop a proposed lithium mine in Nevada, saying the site is sacred
UNIDENTIFIED CROWD #1: (Vocalizing). KIRK SIEGLER, BYLINE: Tribal activists marching through the snowy streets of Reno this week led by a man holding a traditional eagle staff - elders carried signs reading, mining isn't green and keep your Indigenous rights. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Chanting) Protect Peehee Mu'huh. UNIDENTIFIED CROWD #2: (Chanting)...
Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil's Congress
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress in the capital of Brasília on Sunday. Videos and photos of the scenes posted to social media also showed crowds invading and ransacking the presidential palace and Supreme Court. Swarms of the Bolsonaro supporters, known as "Bolsonaristas," were seen charging past security barriers and clashing with police who appeared to be using pepper spray against them.
Hillary Clinton joins Columbia University as a professor and fellow in global affairs
Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University as a professor and presidential fellow in global affairs, the university announced Thursday. Clinton will become a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects next month, Columbia President Lee C. Bollinger said in a statement.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0