Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
GEORGIA STATE
R.A. Heim

A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington

Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
WASHINGTON STATE
How Biden plans to persuade migrants not to risk coming to the U.S.-Mexico border

President Biden's administration wants to stop migrants from traveling overland to the U.S.-Mexico border. Their new plan attempts to shift the incentives. Yesterday, the president said the U.S. will make it harder for people to get in if they show up at the border and make it easier for some to get in if they stay in their home countries and apply from there. Thirty thousand people per month will be admitted that way. These new rules apply to people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas joins us now.
LOUISIANA STATE
Politics chat: What a fragmented Republican party means for Biden's agenda

If you stayed up late on Friday night, you might have seen House Republicans shout and wrangle until they got the votes needed to get California's Kevin McCarthy the speaker's gavel. But what remains is a House with a narrow and clearly unaligned Republican majority, which is likely to make governing tricky, to say the least. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us now. Welcome to the show, Tam.
The current state of China-U.S. relations

As a new year begins, we wanted to take stock of where things stand between the world's two largest economies. That would be the U.S. and China, and there's no shortage of points of friction in the wider relationship. The Biden administration has confronted China over human rights, tariffs, chip export controls, Taiwan. Then there's the space race. NASA is concerned about China claiming parts of the moon. Well, joining me now is Yun Sun. She is director of the China program at the Stimson Center. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
WISCONSIN STATE
Unemployment has fallen to 3.5%, matching the lowest level in half a century

We are in a Goldilocks moment for the U.S. job market - not too hot and not too cold. Today we learned that U.S. employers added 223,000 jobs last month as the unemployment rate fell to just 3.5%, matching its lowest level in half a century. And at the same time, hundreds of thousands of new workers entered the job market in December, which helped take some of the pressure off rising wages and inflation. Wall Street liked what it saw in this jobs report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 700 points. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us now. Hi, Scott.
Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil's Congress

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress in the capital of Brasília on Sunday. Videos and photos of the scenes posted to social media also showed crowds invading and ransacking the presidential palace and Supreme Court. Swarms of the Bolsonaro supporters, known as "Bolsonaristas," were seen charging past security barriers and clashing with police who appeared to be using pepper spray against them.
