ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Taiwan’s Tsai visits base as China protests US ship passage

CHIAYI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited a military base Friday to observe drills while rival China protested the passage of a U.S. Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait, as tensions between the sides showed no sign of abating in the new year. Beijing claims self-governing Taiwan...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHEC TV-10

China’s Ant Group says founder Jack Ma will give up control

WASHINGTON (AP) — E-commerce billionaire Jack Ma will give up control of Ant Group, the leading Chinese financial technology provider he founded. In a statement posted Friday, Ant Group said that after an ownership restructuring, “no shareholder, alone or with other parties” will have “control over Ant Group.” The company is an affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba, which Ma also founded.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHEC TV-10

Israel revokes Palestinian FM’s travel permit over UN move

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Sunday revoked the Palestinian foreign minister’s travel permit, part of a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians that Israel’s new hard-line government announced days ago. Riad Malki said in a statement that he was returning from the Brazilian president’s inauguration when...
WHEC TV-10

Europe’s inflation slows again but cost of living still high

LONDON (AP) — Europe ended a bad year for inflation with some relief as price gains eased again. While the cost of living is still painfully high, the slowdown is a sign that the worst might be over for weary consumers. The consumer price index for the 19 countries...
WHEC TV-10

Ex-Pentagon intelligence analyst who spied for Cuba freed

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former U.S. defense intelligence analyst who was convicted of spying for Cuba more than 20 years ago has been released from a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas. Ana Belen Montes, 65, was released Friday, Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman Scott Taylor said...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy