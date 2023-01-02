Read full article on original website
Tornado watch issued for Baton Rouge area as potentially severe weather rolls in; see radar
Potentially severe weather is expected to move across the Baton Rouge area beginning Tuesday morning, forecasters said. Scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop around Baton Rouge between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., becoming more severe into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans. Tornadoes, hail...
Potentially severe storms could bring damaging winds, hail to Acadiana area Tuesday; see radar
The Acadiana area faces a marginal risk of severe weather on Tuesday, forecasters said. Scattered to widespread thunderstorms are forecast to develop throughout the morning ahead of a passing cold front. Flooding, wind, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible in the region, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued by...
Thursday PM Forecast: next rain before the weekend is out
As the workweek ends and weekend begins, quiet weather will continue. Rain will make a return on Sunday though. Tonight & Tomorrow: Clear skies and light, north winds will bring the chilliest night of the 7-Day Forecast. Low temperatures will be near 40 degrees on Friday with some readings in the upper 30s possible north and east of Baton Rouge. Ample sunshine will persist on Friday as winds take on an easterly direction. High temperatures will make it back into the upper 60s with one or two spots possible hitting 70 degrees.
Boil water advisory issued for part of Iberville Parish
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A boil water advisory was issued for part of Iberville Parish on Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to the Iberville Parish Utility Department. The boil advisory is for residents living within Iberville Parish Intracoastal Water System WEST located within Plaquemine. Officials released the below map showing...
Agencies ask public to be weather aware ahead of potential for severe storms
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several agencies in the Baton Rouge area are asking the public to be weather aware ahead of potentially severe storms on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has maintained a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk of severe weather for today extending from metro Baton Rouge to the east and northeast.
BRCC announces early closures due to potentially severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College has announced the early closure of all of its sites due to potentially severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 3. BRCC officials said all educational sites will close at 11:30 a.m. That includes the Mid City campus, Acadian site, Ardendale site, Central site, Frazier site, Jackson site, New Roads site, and Port Allen site.
Power companies still working to fix outages after Tuesday storms
Hundreds of Entergy customers are still in the dark Wednesday morning after storms rolled through the area Tuesday night. Shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Entergy reported more than 2,000 outages, nearly quadrupling the number of customers out of power only hours before. Power was restored to a majority of the...
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
Louisiana Weather – The Time it Rained Fish, Worms, and Birds
You've certainly heard people say "Wow...it's raining cats and dogs" when rain is coming down heavily. But, have you ever heard anyone say "it's raining frogs, worms, and birds"? Probably not, but people have said it because it has happened...several times in Louisiana. For well over the past 100 years,...
Acadian Thruway closed this weekend near I-10
BATON ROUGE - Workers will block off the Acadian Thruway underpass between I-10 and Perkins Road this weekend while crews resume work on the railroad overhanging the highway. DOTD says the underpass will be closed off between Jan. 7-8 amid work to elevate the railroad bridge. The exact time of the closure wasn't immediately clear.
Resident in Ascension Parish worries flooding will get worse with new neighborhood
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - While a new 237-home subdivision is under construction, some of the homes around it are getting water where they’ve never had it before and worry that it will only get worse. Ricky Carmouche and his family have lived in their home off White Road for...
Lawsuit over deadly 2020 pursuit resurfaces after girls' deaths in weekend police chase
BATON ROUGE - The lawyer behind a lawsuit filed over a high-speed pursuit left two people dead has filed a motion seeking a status hearing after a similar situation left two innocent girls dead this past weekend. The chase started Oct. 26, 2020, in Pointe Coupee Parish and spanned East...
Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
Two Louisiana Men Identified as Suspects in Vehicle Burglary and Shooting in Ascension Parish
Two Louisiana Men Identified as Suspects in Vehicle Burglary and Shooting in Ascension Parish. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been identified as suspects in a vehicle burglary and shooting in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, that left one person injured. On January 4, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s...
Boil water advisory issued for some customers in Hammond
HAMMOND - The City of Hammond Water System has issued a boil water advisory after the utility experienced a loss of pressure due to a broken main. The advisory applies to about 600 users located along the following streets:. · Sun Lane. · Harvey Street. · Apple Street...
The 2023 Baton Rouge area Carnival season parade list to hang on your fridge
Krewe of Oshun — It's not just a parade. It's also a festival — noon Saturday, Feb. 4, Howell Boulevard. CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts — Carnival's going to the dogs for the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society's annual fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 222 North Blvd.
The 2023 Mardi Gras calendar of parades in Baton Rouge
Save these dates—it’s time for Mardi Gras parades around town. We’ve organized them chronologically, so all you have to do is write them down in your planner (or screenshot this article). If you’re a Mardi Gras super fan, some krewes have already released their themes, so it may be time to start planning your outfit, too.
Where to buy king cake in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plain, fruit-filled or Bavarian cream-filled — every type of king cake you’re looking for can be found in Baton Rouge. King cakes are traditionally sold beginning on Jan. 6 every year, which marks the official start of Mardi Gras season. The date refers to the Twelfth Night when the three wise men delivered gifts to baby Jesus, according to Eater.
Louisiana State Police investigating missing funds from West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office
Louisiana State Police have launched an investigation into allegations that thousands of dollars are missing from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. LSP spokesman Trooper Christian Reed confirmed the investigation Thursday, but declined to comment further. District Attorney Tony Clayton said he was also unable to provide details about the...
Overnight fire at Hammond church under investigation
HAMMOND - Firefighters are investigating an early morning fire at a church building in Tangipahoa Parish. The Hammond Fire Department reported it was on the scene off Pumpkin Center Road after 3 a.m. There, crews found a fire inside a building behind Trinity Church. The fire was brought under control,...
