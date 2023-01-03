Read full article on original website
Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
After broken pipes, rolling blackouts and freezing temperatures, why didn't the IPAWs alert go off?
MEMPHIS, Tenn — After launching in December, people are wondering, why did the IPAWs alert not sound during the arctic blast. The system was designed to help warn Shelby County about major emergencies, disasters, terroristic acts and other imminent danger. “Each situation is different,” said Charles Newell, Shelby County...
First freestanding emergency department opens in West Tennessee
ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Thousands of people in West Tennessee will soon have quicker access to medical care. When Baptist Arlington Emergency Department opens Monday, it will be West Tennessee’s first freestanding emergency department. It also will be the only hospital access for many between Bartlett and Jackson. “We’re...
Tornado confirmed Tuesday in DeSoto County, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has determined an EF-0 tornado moved through portions of east Desoto County Tuesday morning, causing minimal damage but no injuries as a line of strong storms pushed through the area. The NWS Memphis office said the DeSoto tornado it rated an EF0, which means wind speeds of 40-72 […]
WBBJ
Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
Family of man killed in senior facility fire wants answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man killed in the fire at the Feels Like Home senior facility was identified as 72-year-old Jerry Watson. While the victim’s family struggles to understand how the tragedy happened, they are also taking time to remember him. “It was a shock to us that all of this happened,” said Keith Watson, […]
actionnews5.com
40 rescued from West Memphis apartment complex as heavy rain flooded Crittenden County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 40 residents of Riverbend Apartments in West Memphis had to be rescued from flood waters in the wake of heavy rains on Tuesday morning. Now all residents of the 92-unit complex must evacuate until cleanup crews restore the property to livable conditions. The First Alert Weather...
actionnews5.com
Firefighters dive into flooded waters to save two in submerged vehicle
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Brownsville community are calling two of the town’s firefighters heroes after saving two people from flooded waters during Jan. 3 severe storms. Brownsville Fire Department’s Battalion Chief, Jere Wright says their department received the call just after 2 p.m. Tuesday of a car being...
Funeral for Marine with no family open to public
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
WBBJ
Law enforcement seen along Fowler Road
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement was spotted in mass in northeast Madison County. A large amount of law enforcement was spotted on Fowler Road near Beech Bluff Thursday night. Our crews on the scene observed crime scene tape around a home, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies entering...
Man dead in Raleigh shooting, one in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot in Raleigh. According to MPD, at 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 Block of Ridgemont Avenue. One male victim was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD says they have one male in custody. Reports […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Emotions sparked at forum on juvenile crime in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Passion and emotion collided at a community talk on juvenile crime that has been talked about for days, drawing hundreds to Orange Mound where a panel of experts was peppered with questions. The frustration was clear at the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission community forum on juvenile...
Cordova Elementary students in school bus accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school bus carrying students from Cordova Elementary was involved in a vehicular incident and altercation with parents on Houston Levee Road. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened at about 4 p.m. in front of Macon-Hall Elementary School on Macon Road in east Shelby County. Reports say there […]
WBBJ
Investigation leads to TennCare fraud charge for West TN woman
COVINGTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announces a TennCare fraud charge for one West Tennessee woman. According to the TBI, in March 2022, agents began investigating fraudulent time sheets submitted for in-home care services for a TennCare patient, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity.
Pass It On: Help for disabled woman struggling after winter storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recent bout of near-zero temperatures took a toll on many Mid-South residents, including one woman in Whitehaven who was hit particularly hard. Mable Crawford’s home has seen better days. The gutters are full of leaves and the house could definitely use some paint and a good dose of TLC. Our playmaker […]
actionnews5.com
Arrest made after fatal shooting in Ripley
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a man accused of a fatal shooting in Ripley, Tennessee. The shooting happened on December 29 at the corner of Eastland Avenue and Gay Street where two people were shot. One victim had minor injuries, while another died upon arriving at the hospital.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Mold temporarily shuts down elementary school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winter break is over, but class is still out for students at one Memphis-area elementary school. FOX13′s reporter Lakiya Scott learned that Freedom Prep Westwood Elementary is temporarily closed due to positive tests for mold. According to a school spokesperson, environmental consultants inspected the building...
localmemphis.com
Memphis Athletic Ministries searching for temporary space following nearly $1 million damages from burst pipe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A well-established children's ministry and after-school care is now scrambling and asking the community to help. A burst pipe at a gym used by Memphis Athletic Ministries means no basketball for hundreds of kids who play there and it's leaving families without programming they depend on.
localmemphis.com
Murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Ripley
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Lauderdale County on a charge of first-degree murder was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday. According to the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Task Force, Christopher Dye, 20, of Ripley, was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Ripley on Dec. 29, 2022.
WBBJ
Local painter bringing new mural to life in east Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. – A local painter used her craft to build her new life. “I left home. I was really young. And this is what I did. I traveled around and I painted to earn my money,” said Loralea Landrum, who is creating a mural for Doe’s Eat Place.
