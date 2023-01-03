ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Man charged with reckless endangerment in fatal Monarch shooting

One person has been charged in connection to Sunday's fatal shooting at Monarch apartments, but police have not determined if they are the one who fatally shot 19-year-old Ja'Shon Yates.
Monarch shooting victim's father: 'Nobody should go through this'

As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch apartments early on New Year's Day, family and friends of victim Ja'Shon Yates gathered to remember the 19-year-old Kingsport resident.
Greeneville police identify body found in burned vehicle

Greeneville police have released the identity of the body found inside a burned vehicle in a church parking lot.
Waterline break damages military and medical artifacts

Historic military and medical objects that once were displayed in a Johnson City museum are being dried out and salvaged after a waterline break in the building where they were being stored.
Reward offered for info on Chilhowie robbery suspect

Reward offered for info on Chilhowie robbery suspect.
Police: Accused Monarch shooter could face more charges

Police: Accused Monarch shooter could face more charges.
Toys R Us coming down, coffee spot up on North Roan

A new option for coffee drinkers is about to go up on the former Toys R Us property on North Roan Street, and the 45,000-square-foot building that set countless kids dreaming through the years before closing in 2018 will soon fall to the wrecking ball. Toys R Us coming down,...
Johnson City Police to receive new body cameras, tasers

Johnson City Police to receive new body cameras, tasers.
Daytime Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Free Ice Skating

(WJHL) Join Daytime Tricities and Food City for a free night of ice skating at Bristol Motor Speedway! The event will be held January 12th from 4 – 9pm. Skaters must check in by 8pm in order to skate. Donations to Speedway Children’s Charities are appreciated. Come join the fun and help us celebrate 15 years of Daytime!
Local lawmakers gear up for General Assembly

Local lawmakers discussed which topics will be of concern for the upcoming session of the Tennessee General Assembly, which kicks off next week.
