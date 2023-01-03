Read full article on original website
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Man charged with reckless endangerment in fatal Monarch shooting
One person has been charged in connection to Sunday's fatal shooting at Monarch apartments, but police have not determined if they are the one who fatally shot 19-year-old Ja'Shon Yates. Man charged with reckless endangerment in fatal Monarch …. One person has been charged in connection to Sunday's fatal shooting...
Monarch shooting victim's father: 'Nobody should go through this'
As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch apartments early on New Year's Day, family and friends of victim Ja'Shon Yates gathered to remember the 19-year-old Kingsport resident. Monarch shooting victim’s father: ‘Nobody should …. As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch apartments early on New Year's...
Greeneville police identify body found in burned vehicle
Greeneville police have released the identity of the body found inside a burned vehicle in a church parking lot. Greeneville police identify body found in burned …. Greeneville police have released the identity of the body found inside a burned vehicle in a church parking lot. Johnson City drive-thru coffee...
Roundball Roundup: Blazers earn sweep in JC, West Ridge and DB split district matchups
Waterline break damages military and medical artifacts
Historic military and medical objects that once were displayed in a Johnson City museum are being dried out and salvaged after a waterline break in the building where they were being stored. Waterline break damages military and medical artifacts. Historic military and medical objects that once were displayed in a...
Reward offered for info on Chilhowie robbery suspect
Ballad, Watauga Ortho continues skirmish over new JCMC on-call rules
A change is coming to Johnson City Medical Center's Level 1 trauma center. Ballad Health calls it a win for patient safety but a local orthopedic group is crying foul. Ballad, Watauga Ortho continues skirmish over new …. A change is coming to Johnson City Medical Center's Level 1 trauma...
Police: Accused Monarch shooter could face more charges
Toys R Us coming down, coffee spot up on North Roan
A new option for coffee drinkers is about to go up on the former Toys R Us property on North Roan Street, and the 45,000-square-foot building that set countless kids dreaming through the years before closing in 2018 will soon fall to the wrecking ball. Toys R Us coming down,...
Johnson City Police to receive new body cameras, tasers
These cuties are in need of a warm, forever home, Tails and Paws for Friday
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information or you can pay the shelter a visit. You can also pay the...
Veterans Voices: Iraq and Afghanistan veteran Col. Dan Bishop serving veterans at ETSU
Daytime Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Free Ice Skating
(WJHL) Join Daytime Tricities and Food City for a free night of ice skating at Bristol Motor Speedway! The event will be held January 12th from 4 – 9pm. Skaters must check in by 8pm in order to skate. Donations to Speedway Children’s Charities are appreciated. Come join the fun and help us celebrate 15 years of Daytime!
Local lawmakers gear up for General Assembly
