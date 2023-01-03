ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
TheDailyBeast

Matt Gaetz Threatens to Resign Over McCarthy’s Speaker Fight

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is so committed to opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s flailing House speaker bid that he offered to resign from Congress Thursday night if a faction of Democrats were to vote with Republicans to allow a more “moderate” member of the GOP to take the gavel.Appearing on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show, Gaetz was asked about his interactions with Democrats on the House floor, many of which were caught on film and spurred curiosity online.“My conversations with Democrats have largely been about making sure that they don’t leave the floor for dinner or fundraisers or whatnot. We need...
The Atlantic

Kevin McCarthy’s Predicament Is a Warning

Kevin McCarthy’s humiliation, and that of Donald Trump alongside him, offers a tall draft of schadenfreude. At the end of that, though, the nation is left with an empty glass and a bitter taste. For many reasons, McCarthy is unfit for the speakership: He undermined the 2020 election, he...
Washington Examiner

Watchdog releases 'top ethics violators' list for members of Congress during 2022

EXCLUSIVE — A right-leaning watchdog group is releasing a list on Thursday compiling what it alleges are the foremost examples of members of Congress violating federal ethics laws in 2022. The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust lists seven instances of alleged member violations, as well as two alleged...
Connecticut Public

Back home, frustration, support for Texas Republicans who blocked House speaker vote

As we just heard, it took 15 rounds of voting, but Kevin McCarthy finally got the votes to become speaker of the House, with most of the 20 Republican holdouts pledging their support, including three representatives from Texas. Each represents a different part of the state, and they stood united against McCarthy until Friday afternoon, when they reached a deal with Republican leadership. Sergio Martinez-Beltran of The Texas Newsroom reports on how it's played out in their districts.
CNN

Opinion: The terrible outcome if the fringe runs Congress

The two-year annivesary of the January 6 attacks also marks the imminent start of Republican control of the House, writes Michael Fanone, who calls on the party to finally reject violent political rhetoric and conspiracy theories.
