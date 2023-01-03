Read full article on original website
Cathay Pacific ramps up flights between Hong Kong and China as borders reopen
Hong Kong’s flagship airline is more than doubling its flights from the city to mainland China after the easing of pandemic restrictions, raising hopes of a recovery after dramatically cutting operations and suffering losses. Cathay Pacific Airways’ ramped up flight schedule was announced after China confirmed on Thursday that...
A group best known for its disruptive climate protests is hitting pause just as others are ramping up. Here’s why
Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion is best known for its attention-grabbing tactics. Activists have blocked roads and bridges, glued themselves to trains, smashed bank windows and sprayed fake blood over buildings. But in two words headlining a New Year’s Eve statement, the group signaled a radical change. “We Quit,”...
Has inflation finally peaked?
It may be a new year. But for investors, consumers and the Federal Reserve, inflation remains a major economic concern, just as it was in 2022. With that in mind, Wall Street will intensely scrutinize the December Consumer Price Index data for December that is set to be released Thursday. The hope is that the pace of price increases will continue to slow.
Inflation drops sharply in Europe but some prices are still rising faster
Inflation in Europe continued to decline in December as energy prices rose at a slower pace. Prices across the 19 countries that used the euro in 2022 increased at an annual rate of 9.2% in December, the European Union’s statistical office said Friday. In November, prices rose 10.1%. Annual inflation in the euro area reached a record high of 10.6% in October.
Lawmakers are trying to ban TikTok. That won’t be easy — it’s part of our culture now
Gabby Beckford’s plan to visit the British Virgin Islands started with a flurry of searches on what to wear, eat and do in between exploring the islands’ pristine beaches and sapphire waters. But instead of using Google or other search engines, she turned to TikTok. “On TikTok, I...
Why good news is bad news on Wall Street
Strong jobs reports, robust manufacturing data, still-hot consumer spending. Any time America reports its economy is strong, Wall Street has a freak-out. So why is good news taken as bad news on Wall Street?. “The short answer is that as the economy continues to grow, particularly on the jobs front,...
