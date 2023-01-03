ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Comments / 17

Manatee
5d ago

Lot of seismic activity lately. I hope it doesn’t mean anything.

Reply
8
Related
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Kings Local School District announced a road closure in Warren County onFacebook, Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway. Click the video player above...
MAINEVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene. TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.
TOLEDO, OH
gleasonfamilyadventure.com

Best Places to Stay in Ohio

Ohio is filled with amazing places to stay, with hidden cabins tucked into the woods, tiny houses with modern amenities, uniquely shaped homes with surprising stories, and so many more! Whatever you are looking to find for your Ohio escape, you can find it in the Buckeye state. Here is...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

When could Ohio see snow in January?

A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

2 injured after ceiling collapse at VFW on Dayton Xenia Rd

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two people are injured after the ceiling collapsed at the VFW on 2389 Dayton Xenia Rd in Beavercreek, according to deputies on scene. Both victims have been transported to a local hospital but their conditions are unknown at this time. VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 posted...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Ironton Tribune

‘Our voice just got louder’

COLUMBUS — Ohio has a new speaker of the House and it’s a name well known to Lawrence County. State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, of Kitts Hill, was elected to the leadership position on Tuesday, winning over Derrick Merrin, R-42, of Monclova Township, who had been chosen in an unofficial vote by the Republican caucus in November 2022.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Career Opportunity: Apply Now to be an Ohio Wildlife Officer

Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy