Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, heartbeat restored, on field

By Doug Farrar
 5 days ago
The Buffalo Bills announced the severity of the on-field incident regarding safety Damar Hamlin. In the first quarter of the Bills’ Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin was injured following a tackle of Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He stood up after the play and then fell to the ground.

The game was first temporarily suspended, then postponed.

“Medical advice guided our decision,” NFL Chief Football Administrative Officer Dawn Aponte told reporters on a conference call that took place after midnight EST. “We remained in constant communication with both teams, medical personnel, game officials and ownership. We made decisions that we believed to be in the best interest of Damar’s status and the state of both teams – players and staffs. There couldn’t have been more collaboration throughout this process by all parties.”

NFL VP of Football Operations Troy Vincent, who played in the NFL from 1992-2006, including three seasons with the Bills, further explained the process.

“Neither coach frankly was talking about resuming play and the players weren’t… It was really about Damar,” Vincent said. “I’ve never seen anything like it since I’ve been playing. So immediately my player hat came on. How do you resume play after you seen such a traumatic event occur in front of you in real time. And that’s the way we were thinking about it. The commissioner and I and others.”

NFL Vice President of communications, public affairs and policy Jeff Miller said that re-scheduling the game is not yet in consideration.

“Our concern is with the player and his wellbeing. At the appropriate time I’m sure we’ll have a conversation around the next steps regarding the game.”

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State

The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
5-star LB TJ Capers names his top five schools

Elite linebacker recruit TJ Capers is the No. 7 recruit in the junior class. Capers is the No. 2 player in Florida and the No. 2 edge rusher in the class of 2024. Capers considers Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Colorado and USC to be his top five schools. Capers has received an invitation to the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game.
Brock Purdy could set 2 49ers rookie records vs. Cardinals

Brock Purdy’s unlikely run as the 49ers’ starting quarterback could culminate in a pair of broken records in the team’s season finale against the Cardinals. Last week Purdy had a chance to break the franchise record for touchdown passes by a rookie. The record belongs to Tom Owen, who tossed 10 TDs in his 1974 rookie campaign. Purdy with his pair of TD passes against the Raiders tied Owen. He’ll need just one vs. Arizona to break the record. Purdy has two TD passes in every game since he took over for Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13.
Auburn lands walk-on quarterback John Colvin

Hugh Freeze and Co. are working to replenish the depth on Auburn’s roster and on Wednesday they landed a quarterback who will do just that. John Colvin, a Birmingham, Alabama, native, announced his commitment to Auburn as a preferred walk-on at quarterback. Freeze extended the offer to him in December and he is officially a Tiger now.
