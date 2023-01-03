With Devin Vassell set to miss a few weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, the Spurs were primed for someone to step up as a solid streaming option. Romeo Langford (2% rostered, Yahoo leagues) has been Vassell's replacement in the starting lineup, but he's been hit-or-miss as far as the production is concerned. But he was solid in Friday's win over the Pistons, tallying 15 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one blocked shot in 29 minutes. The key for Langford was getting off to a good start, as this gave him a little more leeway for the remainder of the night.

