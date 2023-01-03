(KNSI) – A man accused of attempting to stab a man in St. Cloud has admitted to the crime. Faysal Isaac Ibrahim pleaded guilty to one count of 5th-degree assault. He was initially charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The plea deal calls for him to be sentenced to 90 days in jail stayed for a year, meaning he won’t serve any more jail time unless he is convicted of another similar crime. He must also undergo a mental health evaluation. The 28-year-old will appear before Judge Andrew Pearson on February 27th.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO