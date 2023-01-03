Read full article on original website
SJU Alum Named Auxiliary Bishop for Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis
(KNSI) — A St. John’s University alum has been appointed Auxiliary Bishop for the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis. Pope Francis made the official announcement that Fr. Michael John Izen would fill the position on Thursday. Bishop-elect Izen is a native of Fairmont in southern Minnesota and...
Curling Debuts In St. Cloud On Sunday
(KNSI) — Six of the nine members of the men’s Team USA Curling and six of the eight members of the women’s Team USA Curling are from Minnesota, and there are curling clubs all over the state. North Star Curling President Nathan Lee says he was shocked to find out there was no club operating in St. Cloud when he moved back to Minnesota.
Snows May Not Bust Minnesota Drought
(KNSI) – Much of Minnesota went into the winter in a drought. So far, snowfall has been above average but it is unclear if that will end up being beneficial. Area Hydrologist James Bedell, whose district covers Sherburne and Wright Counties, explains. “It really depends on what our spring...
Man Admits To Assault At St. Cloud Gas Station
(KNSI) – A man accused of attempting to stab a man in St. Cloud has admitted to the crime. Faysal Isaac Ibrahim pleaded guilty to one count of 5th-degree assault. He was initially charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The plea deal calls for him to be sentenced to 90 days in jail stayed for a year, meaning he won’t serve any more jail time unless he is convicted of another similar crime. He must also undergo a mental health evaluation. The 28-year-old will appear before Judge Andrew Pearson on February 27th.
Car Prowlers Targeting Vehicles in St. Joseph
(KNSI) – Prowlers are targeting vehicles parked in driveways and parking lots in St. Joseph, and police are asking for help to stop them. The police department says they have seen a noticeable spike in thefts from vehicles since mid-October. Investigators say numerous cars have been rummaged through, and items were stolen. The incidents happen late at night or in the early morning hours. In most cases, there are no signs of a break-in or forced entry.
Alleged Gunman in Drive By Shooting Sentenced
(KNSI) — The alleged gunman in a drive-by shooting in St. Cloud in the summer of 2021 has been sentenced. Judge Laura Moehrle sentenced Smith to just under four years in prison with credit for a year and a half already served in jail. In October, Ca’Mari Smith pleaded guilty to one count of committing a drive-by shooting in exchange for a charge of second-degree assault being dismissed.
St. Cloud Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing from Walmart and Fleeing Police
(KNSI) — A 35-year-old St. Cloud man is jailed for suspected shoplifting and fleeing police. According to Sartell police, they were notified about 4:00 Thursday afternoon of a shoplifting in progress at the Sartell Walmart. When officers arrived, loss prevention told them the suspect left with unpaid merchandise, got into a car and drove off. Police say the suspect, Brandon Weeda, also had felony warrants for his arrest.
