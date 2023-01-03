ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox17

Sheriff: murder-suicide in Allegan Co. involves two kids

LEE TOWNSHIP — The Allegan County Sheriff confirmed that a murder-suicide took place on Saturday, involving a family with two kids. Deputies were called to a residence in Lee Township on 54th Street after a man called 911. The man told authorities he went to the house to check...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Police seek suspect in SW Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the shooting occurred in the area of Caufield Avenue and Hughart Street before 1 p.m. We’re told no victims were present when officers arrived but two cars...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

18-year-old shot in leg during Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is hurt following a shooting in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Dorchester Avenue and Hayden Street shortly after midnight. We’re told the victim entered a nearby...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Paw Paw woman faces several charges

PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
PAW PAW, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man accused of firing off gun at midnight on NYE charged with murder in the killing of two men

PAW PAW, Mich. — A Van Buren County judge arraigned a Lawrence man accused of killing two men after firing off his weapon during a New Years' party. Christopher Toppenberg, 62, is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. He appeared before Judge Michael McKay in 7th East District Court in Paw Paw Wednesday afternoon.
PAW PAW, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

