GRPD: Man shoots himself in the leg, police investigate
A man is in the hospital after shooting himself in the leg in Grand Rapids’ Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said.
Police: 38-year-old man shot, injured in Kalamazoo
A Kalamazoo man was taken to the hospital after police found him with a gunshot wound in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood.
GRPD: Man allegedly shot gun in air before shooting himself in leg
Police say calls reported a man shooting a firearm into the air. When they arrived on scene, they found a 25-year-old man shot in the thigh.
Sheriff: Family of 4 dead in Allegan Co. murder-suicide
Sheriff's deputies say a father shot and killed his wife and two kids before turning the gun on himself in Allegan County Saturday.
Sheriff: murder-suicide in Allegan Co. involves two kids
LEE TOWNSHIP — The Allegan County Sheriff confirmed that a murder-suicide took place on Saturday, involving a family with two kids. Deputies were called to a residence in Lee Township on 54th Street after a man called 911. The man told authorities he went to the house to check...
Police seek suspect in SW Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the shooting occurred in the area of Caufield Avenue and Hughart Street before 1 p.m. We’re told no victims were present when officers arrived but two cars...
Police investigating after miniature horse found shot to death in Southwest Michigan
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police are investigating after a miniature horse was found shot to death in its pen near Decatur. Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to an address in the 8000 block of 55th Street about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The resident found...
Lansing police name man killed, officer involved in shooting
On Thursday around 5 p.m. the Lansing Police Department got a call about shots being fired and a man point a gun at them in the area of Irene Court. When Lansing police and Michigan State Police arrived, they started hearing gunshots.
State trooper injured after multiple vehicle crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan state trooper is left injured after a multiple vehicle crash on I-196 near Lake Michigan Drive Friday evening. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in Grand Rapids. It is unclear what led to the incident, but 13 ON YOUR SIDE reports that at least two cars are involved.
Caught on camera; Kent Co. volunteer's phone stolen while working during the holidays
WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police are looking for a woman who stole a volunteer's phone at a local food pantry. The incident was caught on camera by surveillance video. Because the police have not identified a suspect or charged anyone with a crime, 13 ON YOUR SIDE is blurring the woman's face.
Police look for women charged with $150K in Ulta thefts
Police are looking for three women from West Michigan who face charges for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise from Ulta stores on the east side of the state.
18-year-old shot in leg during Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is hurt following a shooting in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Dorchester Avenue and Hayden Street shortly after midnight. We’re told the victim entered a nearby...
Paw Paw woman faces several charges
PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
Kalamazoo father of 8, killed in shooting, was life of party, family says
KALAMAZOO, MI – James Douglas White Jr., was always the life of the party and he was starting to mature, his family said. His shooting death means his family will never get to meet the man he could have become. White, 29, was shot Dec. 30, near the intersection...
Man facing murder charge after Lansing Township shooting
Lansing Township Police were sent to 2722 E. Michigan Ave. for a reported shooting around 3:05 p.m.
Police searching for women accused of stealing $150K worth of perfumes from Metro Detroit Ulta stores
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three women from west Michigan are accused of stealing an estimated $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances from around 20 Metro Detroit Ulta Beauty stores. According to Warren police, Sarah Ann Judge, 43, of Grand Haven, Tiara Martinique Judge, 28, of Grand Rapids, and Jasmine...
Children, 4 and 5, hospitalized after crash in Kentwood
Two children were injured, one of them seriously, in a crash in Kentwood Wednesday morning.
Man accused of firing off gun at midnight on NYE charged with murder in the killing of two men
PAW PAW, Mich. — A Van Buren County judge arraigned a Lawrence man accused of killing two men after firing off his weapon during a New Years' party. Christopher Toppenberg, 62, is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. He appeared before Judge Michael McKay in 7th East District Court in Paw Paw Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies: Teenager hurt in crash near Borculo
A teenage driver was injured in a crash near Borculo on Wednesday.
Celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve blamed for 3rd death in West Michigan, police say
Police on the west side of the state believe shots fired in celebration of the new year are responsible for the death of a 16-year-old just days after authorities said two other men were shot and killed in a similar manner.
