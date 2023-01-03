(KFOR NEWS January 6, 2023) Lincoln, NE – An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) has been arrested in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Danielle Zelazny was taken into custody Wednesday when the vehicle she was driving was stopped by a state trooper for having an expired registration. Zelazny was arrested on new charges that include possession of drugs/paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. She was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO