Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdrb.com
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023. ...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in. Green River at Rochester affecting Muhlenberg, Butler and Ohio. Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means minor flooding is possible and rivers are. forecast to exceed bankfull. If you...
wdrb.com
Light Rain Sprinkles Across the Area Sunday
The rain Saturday managed to dive even farther south to stay outside our communities, but the low pressure center pushing that rain is taking a northeastern track Sunday that brings it right through our area. Overnight light rain will spread across our area, and these showers will be widely scattered....
wdrb.com
Kentucky Blood Center asking for blood donations during National Blood Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Blood Center is hoping the start of the year will help encourage people to donate blood. January is also National Blood Month. Eric Lindsey with KBC said typically December is a low month for donations with the holidays and January serves as a good opportunity as people set New Year's resolutions.
wdrb.com
Bill introduced in Frankfort would legalize sports betting in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sports betting is back on the table in Kentucky in the new year. A bill introduced Thursday in Frankfort would legalize betting on a handful of sports, not just horse racing. If House Bill 106 is passed, you could bet on the NFL, NBA, MLB, the PGA Tour, NASCAR, MLS, college sports, the Olympics and more. But sports betting would only be allowed through a track or online through an app.
wdrb.com
Indiana lawmaker blames gas company for southern Indiana carbon monoxide scares
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB)-- Indiana officials are trying to get answers about a carbon monoxide scare in Clarksville on Christmas weekend. State Representative Ed Clere told WDRB he's very disappointed in CenterPoint Energy, following more than 100 reports of gas and carbon monoxide leaks over three days last night. The Clarksville...
wdrb.com
Kentucky, Indiana lawmakers react to McCarthy being elected as House speaker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local lawmakers are reacting after a historic fight over House speaker ended post-midnight early Saturday. After 15 rounds of voting, the 118th session of Congress began following a week of disagreement and division among Republican politicians. Finally elected, McCarthy took the oath of office, and the House was finally able to swear in newly elected lawmakers who had been waiting all week for the chamber to formally open and the 2023-24 session to begin.
wdrb.com
Matt Bevin teases run for Kentucky governor, walks out as deadline passes
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin hinted at a fresh run for governor on Friday but ultimately passed on entering the race. Bevin, a Republican who served one term before narrowly losing to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in 2019, whipped up speculation in media and political circles Friday morning in a tweet, his first since last September.
wdrb.com
Michigan program trains prisoners to trim around power lines
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — When Scott Steffes leaves Michigan's Parnall Correctional Facility this month he anticipates entering a new career that will take him upward of 25 feet (7.6 meters) above ground. Steffes, 37, is one of more than a dozen prisoners learning how to climb trees and trim...
wdrb.com
Republicans emerge in race for Kentucky governor as Friday deadline looms for election filing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An important deadline is quickly approaching for Kentucky's primary election. Friday is the final day for candidates to file to run for statewide office, and the race for governor has a long list of people hoping to defeat Gov. Andy Beshear. Republicans hold an edge in...
wdrb.com
Early release denied for Kentucky woman convicted in Floyd County DUI crash that killed 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman convicted of killing three people while driving under the influence in the wrong direction on I-265 in 2021 must serve out the entirety of her original12-year-prison term, but she will have to spend less time on probation than originally sentenced. Taylor Barefoot was...
wdrb.com
3 DuPont Manual students win the Congressional App Challenge in Kentucky
Former Congressman John Yarmuth presented the group with awards for their work and research. A Lexington firefighter is saving a life, but this time it has nothing to do with putting out fires.
wdrb.com
2nd Term: California's Newsom draws "battle lines" with GOP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has kicked off his second term by comparing his leadership style to that of Republican governors and former President Donald Trump. The Democratic governor's inaugural address crafted California as a beacon for freedom amid a rising tide of oppression taking hold in other statehouses. He chose Jan. 6 for his inaugural events to draw a contrast with the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol two years ago. Newsom enters his second term with strong support from Californians but potential headwinds from an expected budget deficit. Though viewed as a potential presidential candidate some day, he says he plans to support President Joe Biden.
wdrb.com
Police say Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene
Authorities say the DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene. Court documents unsealed Thursday say cellphone data show that 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger had visited the area near the home where the Nov. 13 attack occurred about a dozen times since June. A woman who lived at the victims' home and who wasn't harmed awoke early that morning and heard crying before seeing a masked man in black clothing walk past her and toward a sliding glass door, the court documents say. Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary.
wdrb.com
California's Newsom launches 2nd term with contrast to GOP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has kicked off his second term by comparing his leadership style to that of Republican governors and former President Donald Trump. The Democratic governor's inaugural address crafted California as a beacon for freedom amid a rising tide of oppression taking hold in other statehouses. He chose Jan. 6 for the events to draw a contrast with the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol two years ago. Newsom enters his second term with strong support from Californians but potential headwinds in the form of an expected budget deficit. He is viewed as a future presidential candidate but says he plans to support President Joe Biden.
Comments / 0