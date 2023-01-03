SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has kicked off his second term by comparing his leadership style to that of Republican governors and former President Donald Trump. The Democratic governor's inaugural address crafted California as a beacon for freedom amid a rising tide of oppression taking hold in other statehouses. He chose Jan. 6 for the events to draw a contrast with the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol two years ago. Newsom enters his second term with strong support from Californians but potential headwinds in the form of an expected budget deficit. He is viewed as a future presidential candidate but says he plans to support President Joe Biden.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO