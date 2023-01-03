ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remain weather aware Tuesday with a potential for severe weather

By Daniel Phillips
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IzZrG_0k1hSt2X00

Acadiana will need to be weather aware on Tuesday as a front moves through bringing a chance for some severe storms to develop.

Storms will start to arrive in the mid-morning and will likely continue to fire up into the early to mid-afternoon before eventually winding down in the evening.

Severe storms will be fairly scattered but there's enough energy for a few to be capable of producing tornadoes, damaging wind, and hail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gX6KQ_0k1hSt2X00 Daniel Phillips

Heavy showers will be isolated but could still cause some localized flooding around some of the stronger storms, particularly low lying roadways.

Acadiana looks to be the area where the storms will start to pick up before increasing in strength as they head eastward, so travelers going east will need to closely monitor the weather.

Just because, however, the severe threat is greater to our east doesn't mean that it's not possible in Acadiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15mgmQ_0k1hSt2X00 Daniel Phillips

Showers will taper off in the evening and the weather will settle down for the remainder of the work week, with plenty of sunshine and some cooler temperatures.

The next chance for rain will then arrive on Sunday and unsettled weather will likely hang around into early next week.

