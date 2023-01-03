ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Tesla reportedly elevates its China boss to head of US plants and sales, making him No. 2 after Elon Musk as $700 billion slump spooks investors

By George Glover
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SPtPT_0k1hSs9o00
Tesla has reportedly promoted China boss Tom Zhu to become the company's second highest-profile executive after Elon Musk. Reuters
  • Tesla has made executive Tom Zhu head of US plants and sales, according to Reuters.
  • That would make Zhu Tesla's second highest-profile executive after Elon Musk.
  • Some shareholders have called for Musk to quit as Tesla CEO after the company shed nearly $700 billion in market value last year.

Tesla has promoted its China chief Tom Zhu to head plants and sales in the US, according to a Reuters exclusive that cited an internal posting of reporting lines.

That move would make Zhu the electric vehicle manufacturer's second highest-profile executive behind under-pressure CEO Elon Musk.

Some shareholders have called for Musk to resign after the company's market capitalization plummeted by over $700 billion last year.

They're concerned about a drop-off in deliveries as China's struggle to contain COVID-19 cases led to a slump in production, as well as a 47% tumble in the company's share price since Musk finalized his $44 billion takeover of Twitter on October 27.

The stock slid another 3.7% to trade at $118.60 ahead of Tuesday's opening bell after Tesla missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter deliveries.

Zhu, who joined Tesla in 2014, will reportedly carry on as vice president for Greater China while taking on additional responsibility as head of assembly plants, sales operations, services, and deliveries for the North America region.

Musk's new deputy tends to wear Tesla-branded fleeces rather than a suit and tie – and was one of the first Tesla employees to start sleeping on the factory floor last year when a two-month COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai threatened to shut down production, according to Reuters.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

98K+
Followers
15K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy