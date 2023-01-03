ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

PACT Act: V.A. processing benefit claims for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

By Andrew Christiansen
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tMhsG_0k1hSZa700

As Samba Jargu took a hit of his joint of marijuana, he breathed a sigh of relief. For Jargu, marijuana is a way to relieve chronic pain.

He lost his thyroid, flat-lined a few times, and has cardiac issues caused by toxic burn pits while Jargu was serving in the Navy in Somalia, Egypt, and the Horn of Africa.

He said because there aren’t waste services in many countries, the military had to burn their trash, which included lead, paint, and batteries.

However, toxic burn pits were not the only toxic substances he was exposed to.

“We had a chemical biological incident. I was quarantined for 3 days,” Jargu recounted.

Cleaning up the burn pits once, Jargu was forced to clean up human waste.

“All a lot of people get is like a rag to cover your face and you get a broom handle,” he said.

He was exposed to the burn pits for 5 out of his 7 years of service and got tested for his health issues back in 2018.

“It’s like a 3 hour process and they grill you over your service,” he said.

However, he said the doctors who tested him didn’t find enough evidence that his health issues were linked to the burn pits.

Now he has to reapply for benefits promised through the PACT Act, which President Joe Biden signed in August of last year.

It gives benefits to veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxicities.

On Monday, the Department of Veterans Affairs started processing benefit claims promised by the PACT Act.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says since the PACT Act was signed, they received more than 213 thousand claims for benefits. They say more than 959 thousand veterans have been screened for toxic exposure.

The PACT Act also helps veterans with life insurance, home loan insurance, and tuition benefits. The VA says in the past 2 years they hired more than 2,700 people to process veteran claims and are processing them at the fastest rate in history.

“I’m the first of many that will be dealing with this, so expect many, a lot of young service members who have been in this 20 year war to come back with a lot of these situations,” Jargu said.

Jargu said while the PACT Act isn’t perfect, it’s a start.

“You served this country. Do you feel like the government and the country is serving you enough through the PACT ACT?” KGUN9 reporter Andrew Christiansen asked Jargu.

“The Pact Act is a great start, but there’s more that needs to be done…you get denied or told your symptoms aren’t real, and after a while, a lot of folks don’t want to go back to the VA because they weren’t heard,” he said.

Army veteran Robert Terstegge served for 27 years and was exposed to burn pits in Iraq for 15 months and in Afghanistan for 2 years.

“It’s black smoke coming from it, so you know it’s not good, obviously because you’re inhaling it all day long,” Terstegge said.

He said because he inhaled so much toxic smoke, he has health issues like trouble breathing, allergies, and sinus infections.

Terstegge signed up for the burn pit registry in 2019 and is currently interviewing with doctors, hoping to get benefits through the PACT Act.

He said he’s hoping the new law will speed up the process for veterans to get the healthcare they need.

“Don’t forget about us. It’s a short time that you’re in the military, but it lasts a lifetime,” he said.

----

——-
Andrew Christiansen is a reporter for KGUN 9 . Before joining the team, Andrew reported in Corpus Christi, Texas for KRIS6 News, Action 10 News and guest reported in Spanish for Telemundo Corpus Christi. Share your story ideas with Andrew by emailing andrew.christiansen@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , or Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Hospital condemns girl to death over COVID jab: Mother of adopted 14-year-old pleads for help after Duke hospital refused to perform life-saving kidney transplant because she is not vaccinated

A North Carolina family is appealing for help after their adopted 14-year-old daughter was refused a kidney transplant by Duke University hospital because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Yulia Hicks was taken in by Lee and Chrissy Hicks in January 2021 from Ukraine. They knew she had a rare...
DURHAM, NC
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
Syracuse.com

Opioid crackdown is harming chronic pain patients like me (Your Letters)

This is in regard to the article about the fentanyl epidemic across the country. Ever since the CDC, in their infinite wisdom, decided to publish their so-called guidelines for opiate medication, the chronic and intractable pain patients across the country have needlessly suffered. They, and I’m including myself, have been cut off, force tapered or had their pain medication drastically reduced — medication that allows us to have a decent quality of life.
SYRACUSE, NY
Freethink

A new class of antidepressant works in 2 hours

Major depressive disorder is one of the most common mental disorders in the U.S., affecting more than 8% of adults. If you’re lucky, the usual antidepressants take about a month before you show any signs of improvement — assuming you’ve found the right one. For some people, antidepressants don’t work at all. Therefore, scientists are constantly looking for new strategies to treat depression, ideally, a drug that is fast-acting and with fewer side effects. Now, according to a recent study in mice, scientists have identified an antidepressant compound that works differently than any other on the market and takes effect in as little as two hours.
GreenMatters

Dog Flu Cases Are on the Rise: Signs to Look Out For, and How to Prevent It

As humans nationwide currently deal with flu season (and a “tripledemic,” referring to rising rates of influenza, RSV, and COVID-19) our furry friends are similarly facing a dog flu outbreak. The canine influenza is not something any pet — or pet parent — wants to deal with, but fortunately, there is a vaccine that can help prevent the dog flu and reduce the flu’s effects.
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

The DEA Shut Down a Pain Doctor. Now 3 People Are Dead.

First, there was the double suicide—a husband and wife from Georgia who took their lives one week after the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) suspended the license of their doctor, David Bockoff, a pain specialist in Beverly Hills. After Bockoff lost his ability to prescribe fentanyl and other powerful painkillers on Nov. 1, dozens of his patients became “opioid refugees” with nowhere to turn. The third death came barely a month later.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy