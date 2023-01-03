ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNDU

Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
ELKHART, IN
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Paw Paw woman faces several charges

PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
PAW PAW, MI
wfft.com

Police charge 3 men with murder in deadly Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police say they have arrested and charged three men with murder in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically wounded. Investigators say 23-year-old Rapheal Brown, 31-year-old Rashun Carter, and 23-year-old Swanyea Taylor are each charged with murder,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fox17

One found with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In Kalamazoo, officers are investigating what led up to a shooting on Saturday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say they were told about a shooting victim in the 500 block of Vernon Street. Officers arrived on scene around 4:00 pm and found a person suffering...
KALAMAZOO, MI
22 WSBT

Police look for answers after body found in Cass County

Police are looking for answers after a body was found in a field in Cass County. The victim was found near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 on Thursday. That's just northwest of the fairgrounds. Police are working to identify that body. If you know anything call the Cass...
CASS COUNTY, IN
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo man sentenced in 2017 murder of 11-month-old

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man who was convicted of murdering an 11-month-old child in August 2017 was sentenced Tuesday to 12 1/2 to 40 years in prison. In November 2019, Bryant Rolland was originally convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was also sentenced to 25 to 40 years in prison for first-degree child abuse.
KALAMAZOO, MI
22 WSBT

Commissioners to vote on private security for County-City Building

South Bend. Ind. — Getting into the County-City Building will be a different experience in the coming weeks. The Board of Commissioners is looking into hiring private security guards. In the contract, slated to be voted on Tuesday, the outside firm would supply two retired or off-duty officers. Visitors...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

Potentially fatal drug 'tranq' concerns Berrien County Health department

A potentially fatal drug is wreaking havoc in Southwest Michigan. Xylazine, or “tranq”, is an animal sedative not meant for human consumption. Berrien County is seeing an increase in overdoses from the drug Xylazine. And it's got the attention of the local health department. At least 8 overdose...
MLive

Body found in Southwest Michigan field

CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
DOWAGIAC, MI

