22 WSBT
Breaking: St. Joseph County officer accused of drunk driving resigns
Coty Hoffman was arrested on Nov. 27th after crashing into a mailbox in Granger. According to the probable cause affidavit, residents on Hickory Road say they heard a loud crash. Hoffman was in a squad car but off-duty. Coty Hoffman was charged with two counts, one for operating a vehicle...
WNDU
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
Police investigating after miniature horse found shot to death in Southwest Michigan
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police are investigating after a miniature horse was found shot to death in its pen near Decatur. Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to an address in the 8000 block of 55th Street about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The resident found...
Man accused of stabbing two men near Union City charged
A Union City man accused of attacking two men on Monday has been charged.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Paw Paw woman faces several charges
PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
Indiana Man Arrested In Florida After Attempting To Run From Deputies With Firearms As A Felon
A 36-year-old Indiana man was arrested Monday after two firearms and ammunition were located in his vehicle. Emmanuel Tepes, 36, Knox, Indiana, was charged with four counts of illegal possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was
wfft.com
Police charge 3 men with murder in deadly Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police say they have arrested and charged three men with murder in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically wounded. Investigators say 23-year-old Rapheal Brown, 31-year-old Rashun Carter, and 23-year-old Swanyea Taylor are each charged with murder,...
30-year-old from Hillsdale taken into custody after drive-by shooting
One shot went through the driver's door and hit the victim in both legs, MSP said.
Fox17
One found with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In Kalamazoo, officers are investigating what led up to a shooting on Saturday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say they were told about a shooting victim in the 500 block of Vernon Street. Officers arrived on scene around 4:00 pm and found a person suffering...
22 WSBT
Police look for answers after body found in Cass County
Police are looking for answers after a body was found in a field in Cass County. The victim was found near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 on Thursday. That's just northwest of the fairgrounds. Police are working to identify that body. If you know anything call the Cass...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man sentenced in 2017 murder of 11-month-old
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man who was convicted of murdering an 11-month-old child in August 2017 was sentenced Tuesday to 12 1/2 to 40 years in prison. In November 2019, Bryant Rolland was originally convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was also sentenced to 25 to 40 years in prison for first-degree child abuse.
Deputies: New Year’s party shooting that killed 2 ‘unintentional’
Deputies say a man who started shooting during a New Year's party near Lawrence didn't realize his two friends were downrange.
Body found in field near Cassopolis ID’d
The name of the person whose body was found in a field near Cassopolis Thursday has been released.
22 WSBT
Commissioners to vote on private security for County-City Building
South Bend. Ind. — Getting into the County-City Building will be a different experience in the coming weeks. The Board of Commissioners is looking into hiring private security guards. In the contract, slated to be voted on Tuesday, the outside firm would supply two retired or off-duty officers. Visitors...
22 WSBT
Restaurant replaces Heavenly Goat Brewing Co., hopes to help move community forward
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — There's a new restaurant in Granger, at a location that was the scene of a deadly shooting less than two years ago. The building was notably known as the Heavenly Goat Brewing Co. It's been more than 18-months since shots rang out in this building's...
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
22 WSBT
Potentially fatal drug 'tranq' concerns Berrien County Health department
A potentially fatal drug is wreaking havoc in Southwest Michigan. Xylazine, or “tranq”, is an animal sedative not meant for human consumption. Berrien County is seeing an increase in overdoses from the drug Xylazine. And it's got the attention of the local health department. At least 8 overdose...
WWMTCw
2 victims killed by AR-15 fired at New Year's Eve celebration in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County man will likely face felony charges for firing nearly two dozen rounds from his AR-15, killing two men during a New Year's Eve gathering in Lawrence Township, investigators said. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man, is being held on charges...
Body found in Southwest Michigan field
CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
22 WSBT
Blood donations save Michiana man's life, local blood bank in 'urgent' need
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Michael Molnar was enjoying a day of boating a few years back when things went downhill. "I had a accident that brought me to Memorial Hospital Trauma Center July 6, 2019. So, three and a half years ago. And that first evening I needed 11 units of blood,” said Molnar.
