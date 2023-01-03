ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefield, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

B98.5

Central Maine Teen Passes Away Following Crash

The Greater Central Maine community is mourning the loss of a student who attended South China's Erskine Academy. According to a report on WMTW's website, 17 year old Remy Pettengill passed away from his injuries on Saturday. He was critically injured in a Friday, December 30th crash in Richmond. Representatives...
RICHMOND, ME
B98.5

Police Reportedly On The Scene Of Fatal Crash In Woolwich

According to WGME, law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a fatal crash on Route 1 in Woolwich. The crash reportedly involved two vehicles and happened near the Dairy Queen on Route 1. As of 2:30 PM on Friday, law enforcement was suggesting that people find an...
WOOLWICH, ME
92 Moose

Multiple Arrests Made After Drug Bust Tuesday in Augusta, Maine

According to a press release from the Augusta, Maine Police Department, multiple suspects have been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant on Summer Street in Augusta. The release goes on to say that on Tuesday morning just before noontime, the Augusta Police along with assistance from...
AUGUSTA, ME
Q106.5

Missing Boothbay Man Disappeared While His Truck Was Warming Up

A 60-year-old Boothbay man went missing from his yard sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, leaving his truck running in the driveway. Thomas P. Harris was last seen on Monday evening, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road in Boothbay. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted on the department's Facebook page that the man's roommate told them he found Thomas's truck running in the yard Tuesday morning, but that Thomas was nowhere to be found. Officials searched the area around the residence, with help from Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police K-9 Teams, but they were not able to pick up a scent and found no evidence of the man. At this time, it's not clear whether he walked away or may have entered a vehicle and left the area. But the fact that he left his vehicle running would suggest that he intended to return.
BOOTHBAY, ME
WMTW

Man injured in one of two shooting incidents in Lewiston over weekend

LEWISTON, Maine — Gunshots rang out in Lewiston over the weekend, sending police to two separate incidents late Sunday evening. Lewiston Police were first called to Knox Street around 9 p.m. after a patrol officer believed he heard gunfire. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings belonging to different guns.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Maine man accused of kidnapping woman, causing standoff with police

WHITEFIELD, Maine — A Whitefield man faces a list of charges, including kidnapping and aggravated assault, after an armed standoff that lasted more than 15 hours. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were first called to a home on Heath Road in Whitefield Sunday around 7:40 p.m. for a reported domestic incident.
WHITEFIELD, ME
WMTW

Second body found this week on Lewiston street

LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
LEWISTON, ME
lcnme.com

Emergency Responders on Scene of Wiscasset Crash

The Donald E. Davey Bridge connecting Wiscasset and Edgecomb was down to one-lane traffic as responders work on the scene of a motor-vehicle crash the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The crash was in the vicinity of Route 1 and Middle Street in downtown Wiscasset. The Wiscasset Police Department, Wiscasset...
WISCASSET, ME
wabi.tv

Driver dies in Poland crash Monday morning

POLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A man died Monday morning in a fiery wreck after his vehicle hit the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped in Poland, Maine. The crash happened around 7:40 a.m., on Harris Hill Road. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department said the man was pulled from...
POLAND, ME
WMTW

B98.5

Fire Forces Temporary Closure Of Augusta, Maine Restaurant

It appears that a small fire broke out at Augusta's Texas Roadhouse restaurant. According to the KJ, firefighters were called to the restaurant for a small kitchen grease fire at about 12:40 on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, only staff were in the restaurant. On most mid-week days, the restaurant does not open to customers until 3 PM.
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

B98.5

